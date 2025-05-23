What should Giovanni’s next Shadow ace be? Pokemon GO Reddit weighs in

In Pokemon GO, the head of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni, will usually utilize a powerful Shadow Legendary as his ace. This gives players a chance to add these beasts to their team once they successfully defeat Giovanni's team. With the history of new Shadow Legendaries being added each month, Reddit user u/Few_Incident_3130 speculated about Giovanni's next possible ace through a post on the game's subreddit.

They wanted it to be Regice to complete their collection of Regis. However, the Redditor noted that Giratina had a higher probability of showing up, as Giovanni's last two aces were its fellow Sinnoh Legendaries, Palkia and Dialga.

Currently, Pokemon GO players can defeat Rocket Grunts and Admins for the chance to battle Giovanni and his current ace, Shadow Dialga.

Commenters began to speculate on what the next Shadow Legendary could be under the original poster's thread. Rayquaza was a common choice, which was unsurprising considering it's one of the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO.

User u/AnimeMan1993 certainly felt that Rayquaza had a chance to show up as Groudon and Kyogre have already done so:

"Isn't Rayquaza still needed? I think he had Groudon and Kyogre so far."

u/HauntingSpread5140 conveyed similar thoughts on their preference.

Comment byu/Few_Incident_3130 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

u/Tasty_Reward_558 mentioned three separate choices, though they had their own preference:

"Rayquaza,giratina and mewtwo one of those three I’d love to get mewtwo to finally finish off my kanto Pokédex"

u/HunterWithGreenScale noted that they had a specific form of Mewtwo in mind

Comment byu/Few_Incident_3130 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

In response to them, u/eragon2262 had this to say:

"Shadow armored Mewtwo would be so awesome I might actually use my super radars. Only that or Rayquaza"

u/Fliepp wanted a Shadow Entei, but only because they hadn't completed their Johto dex and failed to beat the Volcano Pokemon in a Max Battle:

"Entei. It’s the only mon I’m still missing from the Johto dex and I failed to beat a max raid"

Pokemon GO: What are the Shadow Pokemon Giovanni uses in trainer battles?

Shadow Dialga and Giovanni in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Giovanni will lead off with his Persian when the player faces off against him. His second Pokemon varies, but his most commonly used creatures include Nidoking, Kangaskhan, and Rhyperior. His final mon and ace tends to be a Shadow Legendary, which he abandons after the player defeats him. This gives the player a chance to catch the Shadow Legendary.

