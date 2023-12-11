Pokemon GO teams guide: How to change, all factions & leaders

Pokemon GO teams is an in-game feature that is unlocked once a trainer reaches Trainer Level 5 and taps the gym. Headed by three separate NPC leaders, teams allow players to access additional gameplay features, including the ability to battle for control of gyms and receive bonus Premier Balls by raiding with their allies. Essentially, teams create a larger community among players worldwide.

Each team has a certain personality connected to it, but the good news is that if trainers aren't a fan of the first team they pick, they can always change their team later on by using Pokecoins. Otherwise, fans can work with their comrades to complete team-based objectives and make a few Pokecoins. Whatever the case, examining all three Pokemon GO teams isn't a bad idea.

All Pokemon GO teams and their leaders

Team Mystic

Team Mystic stands for the calm and studious among Pokemon GO teams (Image via Niantic)

Team Color: Blue

Leader: Blanche

Mascot: Articuno

If a player is cerebral, calm, and analytic, then Team Mystic may fit them. The team's leader, Blanche, is a calculated individual who enjoys examining the wisdom of Pokemon and has a particular fascination with the process of evolution. Team Mystic's mascot is the chilly Articuno, undoubtedly the calmest of the three Legendary Birds of Kanto.

Mystic trainers are known for their contemplative and thoughtful approach. Every situation is an opportunity for analysis and reflection, believing that the world of Pokemon can teach an immense amount of knowledge to those willing to listen.

Team Valor

Team Valor's fiery passion is unmatched among Pokemon GO teams (Image via Niantic)

Team Color: Red

Leader: Candela

Mascot: Moltres

For trainers who are passionate and believe in the inherent power of Pokemon, Team Valor is a fantastic pick. Led by the fierce Candela, Team Valor is focused on strength and the pure-hearted nature of Pokemon, believing that companionship can grow the power of both the Pocket Monsters and their trainers. The team is marked with the visage of Moltres, the Legendary Bird of burning determination.

Team Valor's trainers are believed to have intense willpower, strength, and a forceful sense of conviction compared to other Pokemon GO teams. They don't give up when the deck is stacked against them and always have confidence in themselves and the Pokemon at their side. Their emotions carry them to the finish line, and they're not ashamed of displaying their intensity when warranted.

Team Instinct

Team Instinct is headed by the eccentric leader Spark in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Team Color: Yellow

Leader: Spark

Mascot: Zapdos

Team Instinct is focused on, as the name implies, the instincts and natural intuition of Pocket Monsters. Headed by the jovial (and sometimes goofy) leader Spark, Team Instinct studies the connection between the instincts of Pokemon and how this is connected to how they're hatched from eggs.

It's tough to get an accurate idea of how Team Instinct trainers behave compared to other Pokemon GO teams, partially due to this team's freewheeling laissez-faire attitude and emphasis on instinctive behaviors. Spark is more erratic and whimsical than the icy Blanche and the fiery Candela, which some Team Instinct trainers can also embody.

The team's mascot is Zapdos, the Legendary Bird is known for its volatility due to its status as an Electric-type and its ability to create thunderstorms with its wingbeats.

How to change teams in Pokemon GO

The Team Medallion can be used to switch Pokemon GO teams (Image via Niantic)

In the game's earlier days, trainers were out of luck when it came to changing their Pokemon GO teams. However, this changed in February 2019 when the Team Medallion was introduced. This item essentially resets the team selection screen, allowing players to select a new team whenever they wish.

It should be noted that the Team Medallion cannot be obtained during ordinary gameplay and must be purchased from the shop at the cost of 1,000 Pokecoins. Players should be careful with their team choice because once they switch teams, they won't be able to purchase another Medallion for an entire year.

Pokemon GO teams benefits

Gyms change color depending on which Pokemon GO teams have claimed them (Image via Niantic)

For the most part, joining Pokemon GO teams is primarily for a sense of community among players, but there are a few benefits that all three teams enjoy. No team has an advantage over its counterparts, so players can choose the unit that suits them best. These benefits are used primarily to encourage teamwork among members for bonus rewards.

The benefits of joining Pokemon GO teams are as follows:

Team members gain the ability to battle in gyms on offense or defense. Trainers can claim empty gyms or defeat enemy team Pokemon within to conquer a gym for their team. Players can then spin the gym's photo disc for bonus rewards if they're part of the team holding the gym. Also, trainers can place their Pokemon inside the gym to defend it from attackers.

During gym raids, players on the same team will receive extra Premier Balls to catch the raid boss after a raid victory. Even better, team members holding the gym will also receive bonus Premier Balls.

The team leader that players join will appear on the Appraisal screen and inform them about the Pokemon they are examining. Each leader has a distinct personality and responses during the process.

Pokemon GO teams percentage in 2023

How do the three Pokemon GO teams compare based on popularity? (Image via Niantic)

Although the raw data for Pokemon GO teams hasn't been released in 2023, the Adobe Digital Index conducted an analysis in 2016. This analysis was based on social media mentions, indicating the relative popularity of each team among the active player base at that time.

Though Team Medallions may have skewed the final numbers somewhat, it's unlikely that there was a large enough exodus of fans to alter the overall percentages. With that in mind, the most popular Pokemon GO teams are as follows:

Team Mystic - 43% Team Valor - 32% Team Instinct - 25%

Teams are essentially the same except for their aesthetics, so trainers can select whichever team they relate to the most. While it's likely that players on Team Mystic and Valor may find activities to undertake with their allies more often, the massive player count of Niantic's mobile title ensures that no team is left out of the action.

All three teams have plenty of activity to look forward to in the Season of Timeless Travels. With the final month of 2023 reaching its midpoint, now might be a good time for trainers to check out our December 2023 Timeless Travels guide to plan for the events and changes ahead.