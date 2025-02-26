Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Niantic is hosting special Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raids during the Road to Unova event on February 26th. These raids aim to give players a chance to get their hands on some of the other Legendaries that the Unova region has to offer before the region's main Legends, Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem, steal the spotlight.

Ad

Here is everything players should know in preparation for these Pokemon GO Thundurs Therian raids.

Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raid weaknesses

Thundurus shares an elemental typing with Zapdos, Electric and Flying (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Thundurus Therian shares an elemental typing with Zapdos, one of the more notoriously defensive Legendary Pokemon in the main series' competitive history. Electric and Flying are only weak to Rock and Ice-type attacks, negating the Flying typing's weakness to Electric, and the Electric element's weakness to Ground. Both Rock and Ice-type moves deal 160% damage to Thundurus Therian.

Ad

Trending

To learn more about elemental match-ups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Thundurus Therian's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Thundurus Therian has the following base stats:

Attack: 295

Defense: 161

Stamina: 188

Max Combat Power: 4,137

Fast Attacks: Bite, Volt Switch

Charged Attacks: Sludge Wave, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast, Wildbolt Storm

Thundurus Therian can be challenged through attending raids in person, as well as through remote raiding. Lobbies can include up to 20 players, so taking down this boss should prove no issue in most areas. The Raid Battle will end once either the boss has been taken down, or the 300-second timer has expired.

Ad

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

Best counters for Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raids

Many powerful options are available for countering Thundurus Therian (Image via Niantic)

While the best available options, Black and White Kyurem, might not be available for all players, there are still many great options for countering Thundurus Therian. Mega Diancie, Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Rhyperior, and Shadow Rampardos are the best and most accessible choices, but there are other viable options as well.

Ad

Best Rock-type counters for Thundurus Therian

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Tyrantiar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Best Ice-type counters for Thundurus Therian

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ad

Is it possible to solo defeat Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO?

Thundurus Therian's low bulk leaves it vulnerable to high-power super-effective attacks. Users with access to the best possible counter, White Kyurem, will have an easier time taking down this threat. Check out our guide on how to solo defeat Thundurus Therian.

Also read: All GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raid catch combat power and shiny availability

Shiny Thundurus Therian will be available through Five-Star Raids (Image via Niantic)

Thundurus Therian will have a combat power rating in the following ranges:

Ad

2,002 (10/10/10 IVs) - 2,091 (15/15/15 IVs) Combat Power at level 20 with no weather boost.

2,503 (10/10/10 IVs) - 2,614 (15/15/15 IVs) Combat Power at level 25 in rainy or windy weather.

Can Thundurus Therian be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

It has been officially confirmed that Shiny Thundurus Therian will be available from Five-Star Raids. It has a shiny rate of around 1 in 20.

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨