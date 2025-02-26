Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Niantic is hosting special Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raids during the Road to Unova event on February 26th. These raids aim to give players a chance to get their hands on some of the other Legendaries that the Unova region has to offer before the region's main Legends, Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem, steal the spotlight.
Here is everything players should know in preparation for these Pokemon GO Thundurs Therian raids.
Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raid weaknesses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Thundurus Therian shares an elemental typing with Zapdos, one of the more notoriously defensive Legendary Pokemon in the main series' competitive history. Electric and Flying are only weak to Rock and Ice-type attacks, negating the Flying typing's weakness to Electric, and the Electric element's weakness to Ground. Both Rock and Ice-type moves deal 160% damage to Thundurus Therian.
To learn more about elemental match-ups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Thundurus Therian's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
Thundurus Therian has the following base stats:
- Attack: 295
- Defense: 161
- Stamina: 188
- Max Combat Power: 4,137
- Fast Attacks: Bite, Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Wave, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast, Wildbolt Storm
Thundurus Therian can be challenged through attending raids in person, as well as through remote raiding. Lobbies can include up to 20 players, so taking down this boss should prove no issue in most areas. The Raid Battle will end once either the boss has been taken down, or the 300-second timer has expired.
Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses
Best counters for Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raids
While the best available options, Black and White Kyurem, might not be available for all players, there are still many great options for countering Thundurus Therian. Mega Diancie, Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Rhyperior, and Shadow Rampardos are the best and most accessible choices, but there are other viable options as well.
Best Rock-type counters for Thundurus Therian
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Shadow Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyrantiar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Best Ice-type counters for Thundurus Therian
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Triple Axel
- Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
Is it possible to solo defeat Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO?
Thundurus Therian's low bulk leaves it vulnerable to high-power super-effective attacks. Users with access to the best possible counter, White Kyurem, will have an easier time taking down this threat. Check out our guide on how to solo defeat Thundurus Therian.
Also read: All GO Adventure Effects and how to use them
Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian raid catch combat power and shiny availability
Thundurus Therian will have a combat power rating in the following ranges:
- 2,002 (10/10/10 IVs) - 2,091 (15/15/15 IVs) Combat Power at level 20 with no weather boost.
- 2,503 (10/10/10 IVs) - 2,614 (15/15/15 IVs) Combat Power at level 25 in rainy or windy weather.
Can Thundurus Therian be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
It has been officially confirmed that Shiny Thundurus Therian will be available from Five-Star Raids. It has a shiny rate of around 1 in 20.
For more information on the game, check out the articles below:
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨