Pokemon GO Togetic raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

With the Fairy/Flying type from Generation II returning, a Pokemon GO Togetic raid guide will be useful for players. Togetic will be available as a Tier 3 Raid from April 9, 2025, from 10:00 am local time onwards. Togetic evolves from Togepi with 25 Candy. It can evolve into Togekiss with 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

Ad

This article will advise players on how to take on a Pokemon GO Togetic raid. We will discuss stats, matchups, weaknesses, and counters so it's easier for trainers to bring this creature down.

Pokemon GO Togetic raid weaknesses

As a Fairy/Flying type, Togetic is weak to Poison, Rock, Steel, Electric, and Ice-type attacks.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Togetic's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Learn more about its type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Ad

Trending

Togetic's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, Togetic has the following stats:

Combat Power: 12936

12936 Attack: 139

139 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 3600

3600 Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind, Steel Wing, Extrasensory, Zen Headbutt, and Hidden Power

Fairy Wind, Steel Wing, Extrasensory, Zen Headbutt, and Hidden Power Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power

Best counters to Togetic raids in Pokemon GO

Some of the best counters to Togetic are:

Ad

Necrozma (Dusk Mane) with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike Metagross (Shadow) with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

with Ice Fang and Ice Burn Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Magnezone (Shadow) with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Best Steel-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Necrozma (Dusk Mane) Metal Claw Sunsteel Strike Metagross (Shadow) Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Excadrill (Shadow) Metal Claw Iron Head Mega Aggron Iron Tail Heavy Slam

Ad

Best Poison-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Nihilego Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Naganadel Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb

Ad

Best Rock-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rhyperior (Shadow) Smack Down Rock Wrecker Mega Diancie Rock Throw Rock Slide Mega Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Rampardos (Shadow) Smack Down Rock Slide Gigalith (Shadow) Smack Down Meteor Beam

Ad

Best Electric-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Magnezone (Shadow) Volt Switch Wild Charge Raikou (Shadow) Thunder Shock Wild Charge Thundurus Therian Volt Switch Wildbolt Storm Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Electivire (Shadow) Thunder Shock Discharge

Ad

Best Ice-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack White Kyurem Ice Fang Ice Burn Mamoswine (Shadow) Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile (Shadow) Ice Shard Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan (Standard Mode) Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche

Ad

Use the following search strings to find the best Togetic counters available to you:

Steel&@Steel&cp2000-

Poison&@Poison&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Also read: How to solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO Togetic raid catch CP and shiny availability

Togetic and Shiny Togetic in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can catch Togetic after Raids at the following ranges:

Ad

No weather boost: 917-976 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

917-976 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Boosted by Windy and Cloudy weather: 1147-1220 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Togetic raids?

No weather boost: 976 CP

976 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,220 CP

Is it possible for Togetic to be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Togetic from Raids. The chances of this happening are 1-in-64.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨