Pokemon GO Togetic raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

With the Fairy/Flying type from Generation II returning, a Pokemon GO Togetic raid guide will be useful for players. Togetic will be available as a Tier 3 Raid from April 9, 2025, from 10:00 am local time onwards. Togetic evolves from Togepi with 25 Candy. It can evolve into Togekiss with 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.
This article will advise players on how to take on a Pokemon GO Togetic raid. We will discuss stats, matchups, weaknesses, and counters so it's easier for trainers to bring this creature down.
Pokemon GO Togetic raid weaknesses
As a Fairy/Flying type, Togetic is weak to Poison, Rock, Steel, Electric, and Ice-type attacks.
Togetic's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, Togetic has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 12936
- Attack: 139
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 3600
- Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind, Steel Wing, Extrasensory, Zen Headbutt, and Hidden Power
- Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power
Best counters to Togetic raids in Pokemon GO
Some of the best counters to Togetic are:
- Necrozma (Dusk Mane) with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Metagross (Shadow) with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Magnezone (Shadow) with Volt Switch and Wild Charge
Use the following search strings to find the best Togetic counters available to you:
- Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
- Poison&@Poison&cp2000-
- Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
- Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Togetic raid catch CP and shiny availability
Trainers can catch Togetic after Raids at the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 917-976 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Boosted by Windy and Cloudy weather: 1147-1220 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Togetic raids?
- No weather boost: 976 CP
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,220 CP
Is it possible for Togetic to be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Togetic from Raids. The chances of this happening are 1-in-64.
