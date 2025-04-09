  • home icon
Pokemon GO Togetic raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 09, 2025 17:08 GMT
Pokemon GO Togetic Raid Guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Togetic Raid Guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the Fairy/Flying type from Generation II returning, a Pokemon GO Togetic raid guide will be useful for players. Togetic will be available as a Tier 3 Raid from April 9, 2025, from 10:00 am local time onwards. Togetic evolves from Togepi with 25 Candy. It can evolve into Togekiss with 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

This article will advise players on how to take on a Pokemon GO Togetic raid. We will discuss stats, matchups, weaknesses, and counters so it's easier for trainers to bring this creature down.

Pokemon GO Togetic raid weaknesses

As a Fairy/Flying type, Togetic is weak to Poison, Rock, Steel, Electric, and Ice-type attacks.

Pokemon GO Togetic&#039;s type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Togetic's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Learn more about its type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Togetic's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, Togetic has the following stats:

  • Combat Power: 12936
  • Attack: 139
  • Defense: 181
  • Stamina: 3600
  • Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind, Steel Wing, Extrasensory, Zen Headbutt, and Hidden Power
  • Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power

Best counters to Togetic raids in Pokemon GO

Some of the best counters to Togetic are:

  • Necrozma (Dusk Mane) with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Metagross (Shadow) with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
  • Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Magnezone (Shadow) with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Best Steel-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon

Fast Attack

Charged Attack

Necrozma (Dusk Mane)

Metal Claw

Sunsteel Strike

Metagross (Shadow)

Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Metagross

Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Excadrill (Shadow)

Metal Claw

Iron Head

Mega Aggron

Iron Tail

Heavy Slam

Best Poison-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon

Fast Attack

Charged Attack

Mega Gengar

Lick

Sludge Bomb

Nihilego

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Naganadel

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Gengar

Lick

Sludge Bomb

Best Rock-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon

Fast Attack

Charged Attack

Rhyperior (Shadow)

Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie

Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar

Smack Down

Stone Edge

Rampardos (Shadow)

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Gigalith (Shadow)

Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Best Electric-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon

Fast Attack

Charged Attack

Magnezone (Shadow)

Volt Switch

Wild Charge

Raikou (Shadow)

Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Thundurus Therian

Volt Switch

Wildbolt Storm

Mega Manectric

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Electivire (Shadow)

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Best Ice-type counters for Togetic

Pokemon

Fast Attack

Charged Attack

White Kyurem

Ice Fang

Ice Burn

Mamoswine (Shadow)

Powder Snow

Avalanche

Weavile (Shadow)

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan (Standard Mode)

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Mamoswine

Powder Snow

Avalanche

Use the following search strings to find the best Togetic counters available to you:

  • Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
  • Poison&@Poison&cp2000-
  • Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
  • Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Togetic raid catch CP and shiny availability

Togetic and Shiny Togetic in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Togetic and Shiny Togetic in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can catch Togetic after Raids at the following ranges:

  • No weather boost: 917-976 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Boosted by Windy and Cloudy weather: 1147-1220 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Togetic raids?

  • No weather boost: 976 CP
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,220 CP

Is it possible for Togetic to be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Togetic from Raids. The chances of this happening are 1-in-64.

Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

