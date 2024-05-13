To solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO, you must challenge it alone while it is featured in three-star raids. Togetic is a Fairy- and Flying-type monster with a max Combat Power stat of 12,936 as a three-star raid boss. It will have access to moves like Extrasensory, Hidden Power, Dazzling Gleam, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power.

This article will review everything you need to know to be effective against and solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO.

Is it hard to solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

As mentioned above, Togetic is a Fairy- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. Consequently, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric (160% damage)

(160% damage) Rock (160% damage)

(160% damage) Steel (160% damage)

(160% damage) Ice (160% damage)

(160% damage) Poison (160% damage)

Thanks to its Fairy and Flying elemental typing, Togetic is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Bug (39.1% damage)

(39.1% damage) Dark (62.5% damage)

(62.5% damage) Dragon (39.1% damage)

(39.1% damage) Fighting (39.1% damage)

(39.1% damage) Grass (62.5% damage)

(62.5% damage) Ground (39.1% damage)

As a 3-star Fairy- and Flying-type raid boss, Togetic will have an attack stat of 139 and a defense stat of 181. As stated above, it can access moves like Extrasensory, Hidden Power, Fairy Wind, Zen Headbutt, Steel Wing, Dazzling Gleam, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power.

Even though it has decent stats and a fairly strong move pool, you can solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO's 3-star raids. It will not be that difficult to defeat this raid boss by yourself if you have the proper set of counters and the right mindset while challenging this monster.

How to solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids

For this raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out or high-level Electric-, Rock-, Steel-, Ice-, and Poison-type Pokemon. Here are some recommended counters you can use against this Togetic:

Shadow Metagross

Mega Diancie

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rhyperior

Metagross

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Raikou

Xurkitree

Your best bet at defeating this raid boss by yourself is having a raid party with monsters that do super effective damage to Togetic. After that, you must use the beasts that charge up their Charged moves quickly. Having access to a lot of Charged moves will let you damage the raid boss more frequently, allowing you to take it down faster.

Furthermore, Togetic will have access to moves that enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). So, you must avoid getting hit by the attacks coming from the raid boss. Learning the attack pattern of the raid boss and dodging the attacks will take you a long way in your attempt to solo defeat Togetic in Pokemon GO.