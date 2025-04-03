Pokemon GO Decidueye raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Decidueye raid guide will help you overcome the Grass-type Alola region starter. It will appear in 3-star raids from April 3 - 7, 2025, as part of the Stunning Styles event. It will be accompanied by Hisuian Decidueye and the three Breeds of Paldean Tauros.
To find out about the weaknesses and best counters to the Grass- and Ghost-type, check out this Pokemon GO Decidueye raid guide.
Pokemon GO Decidueye raid weaknesses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
What is super effective against Decidueye in Pokemon GO?
Being a Grass- and Ghost-type, Decidueye takes super effective damage from Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, Ghost-, and Dark-type attacks.
Find out more about its type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Decidueye's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Decidueye has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 18,851
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 179
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Astonish, Magical Leaf, Leafage, and Razor Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Brave Bird, Energy Ball, Shadow Sneak, and Spirit Shackle
Best counters to Pokemon GO Decidueye raids
Best Fire-type counters to Decidueye
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
Best Flying-type counters to Decidueye
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird
- Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing
Best Ice-type counters to Decidueye
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
Best Ghost-type counters to Decidueye
- Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Bal
Best Dark-type counters to Decidueye
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
Here are the search strings to look for the best counters of these types in your collection:
- Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Decidueye raid catch CP and shiny availability
- No weather boost: 1,511 - 1,585 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 1,889 - 1,982 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Decidueye raids?
- No weather boost: 1,585 CP
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 1,982 CP
Can Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Yes, it is possible to find Decidueye in its shiny form after taking down these three-star raids.
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨