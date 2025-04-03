Pokemon GO Decidueye raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Decidueye raid guide will help you overcome the Grass-type Alola region starter. It will appear in 3-star raids from April 3 - 7, 2025, as part of the Stunning Styles event. It will be accompanied by Hisuian Decidueye and the three Breeds of Paldean Tauros.

To find out about the weaknesses and best counters to the Grass- and Ghost-type, check out this Pokemon GO Decidueye raid guide.

Pokemon GO Decidueye raid weaknesses

Decidueye weaknesses (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super effective against Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

Being a Grass- and Ghost-type, Decidueye takes super effective damage from Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, Ghost-, and Dark-type attacks.

Decidueye's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Decidueye has the following stats:

Combat Power: 18,851

18,851 Attack: 210

210 Defense: 179

179 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Astonish, Magical Leaf, Leafage, and Razor Leaf

Astonish, Magical Leaf, Leafage, and Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Brave Bird, Energy Ball, Shadow Sneak, and Spirit Shackle

Best counters to Pokemon GO Decidueye raids

Best Fire-type counters to Decidueye

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Best Flying-type counters to Decidueye

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Best Ice-type counters to Decidueye

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Best Ghost-type counters to Decidueye

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Bal

Best Dark-type counters to Decidueye

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Here are the search strings to look for the best counters of these types in your collection:

Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Decidueye raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Decidueye comparison (Image via TPC)

No weather boost: 1,511 - 1,585 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,511 - 1,585 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 1,889 - 1,982 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Decidueye raids?

No weather boost: 1,585 CP

Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 1,982 CP

Can Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, it is possible to find Decidueye in its shiny form after taking down these three-star raids.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

