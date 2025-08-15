Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration 2025 Field Research and Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

2025 Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration is starting off, and there's plenty for players to be excited about. Free Field Research tasks, a premium Timed Research (costing US$5.00), the Varsity Jacket Pikachu debut, and event-specific GO Battle League background await trainers for this weekend.The Pokemon World Championships takes place in Anaheim, USA, from August 15 to August 17, 2025, featuring Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite. The event will also feature a demo of the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A.How to complete 2025 Pokemon World Championships Field Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards:Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball, 2x Revive, or 3x Super PotionWin a raid - Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter [shiny encounter available] or Honedge encounterPower up Pokemon 15 times - Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter [shiny encounter available]Battle in the GO Battle League - Marill encounter [shiny encounter available], or Paldean Wooper encounter [shiny encounter available], or 1x Charged TMBattle in the GO Battle League 5 times - Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter [shiny encounter available]How to complete 2025 Pokemon World Championships Timed Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:2025 Pokemon World Championships Premium Timed ResearchPower up Pokemon 5 times - Claydol encounterPower up Pokemon 10 times - Azumarill encounterUse 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - Sableye encounterUse 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - Swalot encounterWin a raid - Carbink encounterWin 2 raids - Lokix encounterBattle in the GO Battle League - Lickitung encounterBattle in the GO Battle 5 times - Lapras encounterRewards: Guzzlord encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 25000x StardustCheck out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters