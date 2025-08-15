  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration 2025 Field Research and Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration 2025 Field Research and Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 15, 2025 06:23 GMT
Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration Field Research and Timed Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration Field Research and Timed Research guide (Image via Niantic)

2025 Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration is starting off, and there's plenty for players to be excited about. Free Field Research tasks, a premium Timed Research (costing US$5.00), the Varsity Jacket Pikachu debut, and event-specific GO Battle League background await trainers for this weekend.

Ad

The Pokemon World Championships takes place in Anaheim, USA, from August 15 to August 17, 2025, featuring Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite. The event will also feature a demo of the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A.

sk promotional banner

How to complete 2025 Pokemon World Championships Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball, 2x Revive, or 3x Super Potion
  • Win a raid - Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter [shiny encounter available] or Honedge encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 15 times - Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter [shiny encounter available]
  • Battle in the GO Battle League - Marill encounter [shiny encounter available], or Paldean Wooper encounter [shiny encounter available], or 1x Charged TM
  • Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounter [shiny encounter available]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

How to complete 2025 Pokemon World Championships Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

2025 Pokemon World Championships Premium Timed Research

  • Power up Pokemon 5 times - Claydol encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - Azumarill encounter
  • Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - Sableye encounter
  • Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - Swalot encounter
  • Win a raid - Carbink encounter
  • Win 2 raids - Lokix encounter
  • Battle in the GO Battle League - Lickitung encounter
  • Battle in the GO Battle 5 times - Lapras encounter
  • Rewards: Guzzlord encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 25000x Stardust
Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications