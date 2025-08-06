Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Blissey ex deck guide

Blissey ex has officially debuted in Pokemon TCG Pocket as a promo card via a limited-time Drop Event. This event challenges you to defeat themed CPU decks and work your way through a series of increasingly difficult battles. The real prize, however, lies in pulling the Blissey ex card itself - a tanky card that may have some competitive viability. Below is a complete guide to building the best Blissey ex deck.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex deck guide: Cards you need
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown
1) Blissey ex
- HP: 180
- Attack: Happy Punch (100 Damage) - Flip a coin; if heads, heal 60 HP.
- Energy Cost: 4 Colorless
Blissey ex is your core card. With impressive bulk and reliable healing, this card is built to outlast your opponents. Happy Punch can swing matches with its combination of solid damage and sustain, turning Blissey into a high-pressure tank. The only drawback is that it is energy-hungry, meaning proper setup is essential to unleash its full potential.
2) Tapu Koko ex
- HP: 130
- Attack 1: Plasma Hurricane (20 Damage) - Attach one Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon.
- Attack 2: Mach Bolt (90 Damage for 3 Lightning Energy)
Tapu Koko ex is your early-game accelerator that applies good pressure. In just two turns, it powers itself up, making it the ideal partner to transfer essential Lightning Energy toward Blissey ex via Electrical Cord. Tapu Koko keeps up the pressure so Blissey can get ready on the bench.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex deck guide: Support cards
- Lyra: Let’s you swap a damaged Active Pokemon for a Benched for situational swapping.
- Electrical Cord: When attached to Tapu Koko ex and it gets knocked out, transfer 2 Lightning Energy onto your Benched Pokemon, perfect for fueling Blissey ex.
- Pokemon Center Lady: Heals 30 damage while removing status effects.
- Giant Cape: Grants +20 HP, further enhancing Blissey’s survivability.
- Red: Boosts attack damage by +20 against ex cards.
- Professor’s Research: Pulls two cards.
- Poke Ball: Draws a random basic Pokemon.
- Will: Ensures the next coin flip is heads, securing Blissey ex with two Happy Punch heals.
