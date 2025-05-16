Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Dragon-type decks

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 16, 2025 14:48 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Dragon-type decks
Best Dragon-type decks in TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, players are constantly on the lookout for strategies that strike the right balance between power, consistency, and speed. While popular archetypes often dominate the competitive scene, Dragon-type Pokemon are a unique group that, despite their potential, have faced challenges in keeping up with the current meta.

These Pokemon, known for their diverse Energy needs and intriguing attack mechanics, can still offer explosive plays — if built correctly.

Though Dragons possess no type weaknesses and heavy-hitting attacks, their lack of dedicated support cards and the absence of any ex-variant Pokemon put them as a type category at a disadvantage. However, for players willing to experiment and refine their tactics, several Dragon-type decks are pretty viable.

Best Dragon-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Dragonite

All Dragonite variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardQuantity
Dratini2
Dragonair2
Dragonite2
Manaphy2
Pokemon Communication2
Giant Cape2
Rocky Helmet2
Irida2
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Dragonite is still among the most feared candidates due to its standout attack, Draco Meteor. It attacks, at random, one of your opponent's Pokemon four times for 50 damage per time to the chosen target. With a little luck, it can take out major threats or apply pressure effectively throughout the board.

Dragonite's high HP enables it to withstand several attacks. To support its Energy needs, Manaphy can assist in speeding up Energy attachment, while Rare Candy helps with rapid evolving and getting Dragonite into the game early.

2) Garchomp

All Garchomp variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardQuantity
Gible2
Garchomp2
Druddigon2
Leaf1
Lillie2
Rocky Helmet1
Giant Cape2
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Cynthia2
Rare Candy2
Garchomp provides a balanced strategy, mixing effective attacks with an onboard consistency engine. Reckless Shearing, its ability, lets you sacrifice a card from your hand to draw a card on your turn. This not only steadies your hand but also complements cards such as Cynthia, which increases Garchomp's damage by a further 50; this is sufficient to turn the tempo in your direction.

Its signature attack, Dragon Claw, only requires one Water and one Fighting Energy, sustainable even for Dragon-types' often clumsy Energy needs.

3) Kommo-o

Kommo-o&#039;s card in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Kommo-o's card in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardQuantity
Jangmo-o2
Kommo-o2
Oricorio/Hitmonlee2
Sabrina1
Lillie2
Red1
Giant Cape1
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Pokemon Communication1
Rare Candy2
Pokemon Center Lady2
Kommo-o is the go-to choice for players who like raw power with support. Its move, Clanging Scales, deals a respectable 130 damage but incurs an additional 30 damage on the subsequent turn. Although this limitation sounds dangerous, Kommo-o's decent 150 HP makes it durable enough to withstand counterattacks.

Its attack only costs one Fighting and one Lightning Energy, and with Rare Candy, Kommo-o can be quickly powered up to begin putting pressure early on in the game. However, players do have to work around the increased damage taken, and thus strategize so board control can be held.

