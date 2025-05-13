Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Psychic-type decks

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 13, 2025 17:20 GMT
In the fast-changing world of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Psychic-type decks remain power-picks with their versatility and ingenious tricks. Famous for their strategic maneuvering, interference capabilities, and whopping damage outputs, discovering the best Psychic deck could be the real game-changer.

Though taking more setup is common with many types, usually, the results are well worth the additional effort.

This article points out some of the most dominant Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, each having distinct strengths and approaches. Let's explore the top contenders shaping this formidable type right now.

Best Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Mewtwo ex deck

All Mewtwo ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardQuantity
Mewtwo ex2
Ralts2
Gardevoir2
Rare Candy2
Professor's Research2
Sabrina1
Pokemon Communication1
Giant Cape2
Leaf1
Pokeball2
Red1
Cyrus1
Mythical Slab1
Mewtwo ex is a standout for its balance of simplicity and strength. The deck is smooth due to its steady strategy and simplicity in execution, which makes it a safe choice for players of any skill level. One of the main strengths is its synergy with Gardevoir, which can be played into the field more quickly with Rare Candy.

2) Lunala ex deck

All Lunala ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardsQuantity
Cosmog2
Lunala ex2
Giratina (Space-Time Smackdown)2
Giratina ex2
Sabrina1
Leaf1
Giant Cape2
Cyrus1
Red1
Rare Candy2
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
This deck lives on the synergy between Lunala ex and Giratina ex. Giratina ex is essential in producing Energy through its Ability. Lunala ex, on the other hand, shares all that accumulated Energy with any active Pokemon due to its Ability. Both of them have strong moves, so this tag-team mechanic can turn games around drastically when done well.

3) Gengar ex deck

All Gengar ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardQuantity
Gastly2
Gengar ex2
Shuppet2
Banette2
Rare Candy2
Sabrina1
Lillie2
Iono2
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Cyrus1
Gengar ex plays to a more strategic role, emphasizing disruption over sheer damage. It complements Banette, which can leave an opponent trapped in the Active Spot, unable to attach Energy or retreat. Gengar ex, on the other hand, takes away your opponent's options even further by stopping them from playing Supporter cards, which essentially cripples large sections of their plan.

