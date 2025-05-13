Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Psychic-type decks

In the fast-changing world of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Psychic-type decks remain power-picks with their versatility and ingenious tricks. Famous for their strategic maneuvering, interference capabilities, and whopping damage outputs, discovering the best Psychic deck could be the real game-changer.
Though taking more setup is common with many types, usually, the results are well worth the additional effort.
This article points out some of the most dominant Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, each having distinct strengths and approaches. Let's explore the top contenders shaping this formidable type right now.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Best Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket
1) Mewtwo ex deck
Mewtwo ex is a standout for its balance of simplicity and strength. The deck is smooth due to its steady strategy and simplicity in execution, which makes it a safe choice for players of any skill level. One of the main strengths is its synergy with Gardevoir, which can be played into the field more quickly with Rare Candy.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities
2) Lunala ex deck
This deck lives on the synergy between Lunala ex and Giratina ex. Giratina ex is essential in producing Energy through its Ability. Lunala ex, on the other hand, shares all that accumulated Energy with any active Pokemon due to its Ability. Both of them have strong moves, so this tag-team mechanic can turn games around drastically when done well.
Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked
3) Gengar ex deck
Gengar ex plays to a more strategic role, emphasizing disruption over sheer damage. It complements Banette, which can leave an opponent trapped in the Active Spot, unable to attach Energy or retreat. Gengar ex, on the other hand, takes away your opponent's options even further by stopping them from playing Supporter cards, which essentially cripples large sections of their plan.
Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCGP Celestial Guardians expansion
Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:
- Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list
- Pokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨