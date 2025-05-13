Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Psychic-type decks

In the fast-changing world of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Psychic-type decks remain power-picks with their versatility and ingenious tricks. Famous for their strategic maneuvering, interference capabilities, and whopping damage outputs, discovering the best Psychic deck could be the real game-changer.

Ad

Though taking more setup is common with many types, usually, the results are well worth the additional effort.

This article points out some of the most dominant Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, each having distinct strengths and approaches. Let's explore the top contenders shaping this formidable type right now.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Mewtwo ex deck

All Mewtwo ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Card Quantity Mewtwo ex 2 Ralts 2 Gardevoir 2 Rare Candy 2 Professor's Research 2 Sabrina 1 Pokemon Communication 1 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 1 Pokeball 2 Red 1 Cyrus 1 Mythical Slab 1

Ad

Trending

Mewtwo ex is a standout for its balance of simplicity and strength. The deck is smooth due to its steady strategy and simplicity in execution, which makes it a safe choice for players of any skill level. One of the main strengths is its synergy with Gardevoir, which can be played into the field more quickly with Rare Candy.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

Ad

2) Lunala ex deck

All Lunala ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cards Quantity Cosmog 2 Lunala ex 2 Giratina (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Giratina ex 2 Sabrina 1 Leaf 1 Giant Cape 2 Cyrus 1 Red 1 Rare Candy 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2

Ad

This deck lives on the synergy between Lunala ex and Giratina ex. Giratina ex is essential in producing Energy through its Ability. Lunala ex, on the other hand, shares all that accumulated Energy with any active Pokemon due to its Ability. Both of them have strong moves, so this tag-team mechanic can turn games around drastically when done well.

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Ad

3) Gengar ex deck

All Gengar ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Card Quantity Gastly 2 Gengar ex 2 Shuppet 2 Banette 2 Rare Candy 2 Sabrina 1 Lillie 2 Iono 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 1

Ad

Gengar ex plays to a more strategic role, emphasizing disruption over sheer damage. It complements Banette, which can leave an opponent trapped in the Active Spot, unable to attach Energy or retreat. Gengar ex, on the other hand, takes away your opponent's options even further by stopping them from playing Supporter cards, which essentially cripples large sections of their plan.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCGP Celestial Guardians expansion

Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨