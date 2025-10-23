Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards, types, and rarities

With the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising B1 set, the title officially concludes Series A. This expansion also marks one year of the TCG’s digital journey. Mega Rising does more than bring new cards into the fold, it centers on the debut of Mega Evolutions: the franchise's most popular battle gimmick.
With new mechanics, unique artwork, and a blend of familiar faces and new surprises, Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is set to redefine the current meta.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards list, types, and rarities
Mega Rising is the first set in Series B, making this release stand out as the official debut of Mega Evolution ex cards, a feature officially teased two months ago.
These cards bring back the charm of the classic Mega mechanic while reshaping the meta with new abilities and interesting mechanics. Similar to Genetic Apex, this set features three main booster packs, each spotlighting a signature Mega Pokemon:
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Altaria
All confirmed cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]
The heart of the set revolves around the Mega Evolution ex lineup. Aside from the Megas, the expansion includes a variety of familiar Pokemon. As a complement to the Pokemon roster, some Supporter and Tool cards will also be included, further enhancing potential strategies and gameplay versatility.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is not another expansion, but it will probably redesign the competitive format. With the introduction of Mega Evolution ex cards, the strategic depth of battles will expand significantly.
