Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards, types, and rarities

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:03 GMT
New Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1] card designs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising B1 set, the title officially concludes Series A. This expansion also marks one year of the TCG’s digital journey. Mega Rising does more than bring new cards into the fold, it centers on the debut of Mega Evolutions: the franchise's most popular battle gimmick.

With new mechanics, unique artwork, and a blend of familiar faces and new surprises, Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is set to redefine the current meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards list, types, and rarities

Other cards in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Other cards in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Rising is the first set in Series B, making this release stand out as the official debut of Mega Evolution ex cards, a feature officially teased two months ago.

These cards bring back the charm of the classic Mega mechanic while reshaping the meta with new abilities and interesting mechanics. Similar to Genetic Apex, this set features three main booster packs, each spotlighting a signature Mega Pokemon:

  • Mega Gyarados
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Altaria

All confirmed cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]

A new Pidgey reprint and Jirachi from the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)
A new Pidgey reprint and Jirachi from the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The heart of the set revolves around the Mega Evolution ex lineup. Aside from the Megas, the expansion includes a variety of familiar Pokemon. As a complement to the Pokemon roster, some Supporter and Tool cards will also be included, further enhancing potential strategies and gameplay versatility.

#CardRarityType
1Mega Gyarados ex4-DiamondWater
2Mega Blaziken ex4-DiamondFire
3Mega Altaria ex4-DiamondPsychic
4Mega Pinsir ex4-DiamondGrass
5Mega Absol ex4-DiamondDarkness
6Mega Ampharos ex4-DiamondLightning
7Furfrou - Natural2-DiamondColorless
8Furfrou - Heart Trim2-DiamondColorless
9Furfrou - Pharaoh Trim2-DiamondColorless
10Pidgey1-DiamondColorless
11Jirachi3-DiamondPsychic
12Jellicent3-DiamondWater
13Growlithe1-StarFire
14Pancham1-StarFighting
15Goomy1-StarDragon
16Torchic1-DiamondFire
17Flaaffy2-DiamondLightning
18Hydreigon3-DiamondDarkness
19Lilligant3-DiamondGrass
20Aegislash3-DiamondMetal
21Krookodile3-DiamondFighting
22Flame Patch2-DiamondPokemon Tool
23Sitrus Berry2-DiamondPokemon Tool
24May2-DiamondSupporter
25Marlon2-DiamondSupporter
26Lisia2-DiamondSupporter
Supporter cards from the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Supporter cards from the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is not another expansion, but it will probably redesign the competitive format. With the introduction of Mega Evolution ex cards, the strategic depth of battles will expand significantly.

Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

