Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards, types, and rarities

With the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising B1 set, the title officially concludes Series A. This expansion also marks one year of the TCG’s digital journey. Mega Rising does more than bring new cards into the fold, it centers on the debut of Mega Evolutions: the franchise's most popular battle gimmick.

With new mechanics, unique artwork, and a blend of familiar faces and new surprises, Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is set to redefine the current meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]: All cards list, types, and rarities

Other cards in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Rising is the first set in Series B, making this release stand out as the official debut of Mega Evolution ex cards, a feature officially teased two months ago.

These cards bring back the charm of the classic Mega mechanic while reshaping the meta with new abilities and interesting mechanics. Similar to Genetic Apex, this set features three main booster packs, each spotlighting a signature Mega Pokemon:

Mega Gyarados

Mega Blaziken

Mega Altaria

All confirmed cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising [B1]

A new Pidgey reprint and Jirachi from the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The heart of the set revolves around the Mega Evolution ex lineup. Aside from the Megas, the expansion includes a variety of familiar Pokemon. As a complement to the Pokemon roster, some Supporter and Tool cards will also be included, further enhancing potential strategies and gameplay versatility.

# Card Rarity Type 1 Mega Gyarados ex 4-Diamond Water 2 Mega Blaziken ex 4-Diamond Fire 3 Mega Altaria ex 4-Diamond Psychic 4 Mega Pinsir ex 4-Diamond Grass 5 Mega Absol ex 4-Diamond Darkness 6 Mega Ampharos ex 4-Diamond Lightning 7 Furfrou - Natural 2-Diamond Colorless 8 Furfrou - Heart Trim 2-Diamond Colorless 9 Furfrou - Pharaoh Trim 2-Diamond Colorless 10 Pidgey 1-Diamond Colorless 11 Jirachi 3-Diamond Psychic 12 Jellicent 3-Diamond Water 13 Growlithe 1-Star Fire 14 Pancham 1-Star Fighting 15 Goomy 1-Star Dragon 16 Torchic 1-Diamond Fire 17 Flaaffy 2-Diamond Lightning 18 Hydreigon 3-Diamond Darkness 19 Lilligant 3-Diamond Grass 20 Aegislash 3-Diamond Metal 21 Krookodile 3-Diamond Fighting 22 Flame Patch 2-Diamond Pokemon Tool 23 Sitrus Berry 2-Diamond Pokemon Tool 24 May 2-Diamond Supporter 25 Marlon 2-Diamond Supporter 26 Lisia 2-Diamond Supporter

Supporter cards from the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising is not another expansion, but it will probably redesign the competitive format. With the introduction of Mega Evolution ex cards, the strategic depth of battles will expand significantly.

