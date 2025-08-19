Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Winners and losers

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] has officially rolled out. The new third wave of the U-Impact series (version 1.19.2.10) refreshes the battlefield, changing the Pokemon that take center stage and the ones that lag behind. Buffs and nerfs will also make players try out new team compositions and playstyles.

Ad

Furthermore, the patch introduced changes to held items, making them more viable in battle. Here's a closer examination of the clear winners and losers of Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3].

Winners of Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]

Winners of this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Latias: Latias emerges with one of the largest buffs in this patch. Its Mist Ball now has a stronger slow effect and deals more damage. The damage and hindrance potential of Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse both rise, and Dragon Cheer becomes more adaptable to help more allies. These modifications strengthen Latias's special hybrid role, which allows it to deal damage while also being a solid supporter.

Ad

Trending

2) Urshifu: Single-Strike and Rapid-Strike Urshifu are both simpler to use now with lower cooldowns and better survivability. Surging Strikes has a decreased cooldown, Liquidation's shield is increased in strength, and Wicked Blow is less of a punishment while it charges up. In the late-game, Throat Chop+ benefits from a cooldown reduction, which smooths out combos.

3) Miraidon: With stat increases to HP, Defense, and Special Defense, Miraidon's main flaw - that it was too fragile - has been addressed. Furthermore, Miraidon gains an offensive advantage from a slight damage boost to Charge Beam.

Ad

4) Comfey: Comfey's kit is more robust and long-lasting due to its buffing. Sweet Kiss+ improves ally mobility with a greater speed boost, and Sweet Kiss' shield has more impact now. Comfey is one of the patch's most notable winners because of this and its enhanced stats, which have made it an even more potent Supporter.

5) Alolan Raichu: Finally, Alolan Raichu gets a valuable upgrade in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]. Now that Thunderbolt's paralysis doubles in duration and Electro Ball hits harder, it's much more effective at controlling crowds. With these enhancements, Alolan Raichu becomes a much more formidable attacker who can deal more damage in bursts and lock down important opponents.

Ad

6) Latios: The improvements to Telekinesis might have made it more viable than the more popular Luster Purge. With increased range, improved projectile speed, reduced cooldown, and enhancements to its second stage, Latios has gained a versatile tool for initiating fights. Though Dragon Pulse was slightly scaled back, its other option, Draco Meteor, received a considerable buff.

Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more

Losers of Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]

Losers of this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Ho-Oh: Once feared for its mobility and wide-zoning capabilities, Ho-Oh has been nerfed specifically. Sacred Fire now has decreased range, area of effect, and flight duration. These alterations hinder Ho-Oh's capacity to dominate long-range fights and make it easier for opponents to find openings.

Ad

2) Alcremie: Alcremie has been pushed back damage-wise, requiring it to be played more supportively. Dazzling Gleam and Sweet Scent both got damage reductions. Despite these nerfs, Alcremie is still great at giving utility and healing, but it will no longer be able to deal as much damage.

3) Suicune: Suicune's power spike early in the game has been neutralized. Avalanche did too much damage for an early-game move, so its numbers have been reduced significantly. This takes away Suicune's snowball factor, particularly in the first few minutes of a match, putting it squarely in the losers' bracket.

Ad

Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships

The Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] patch has drastically refreshed the Aeos Island battlefield. The additional buffs to the Held Item further solidify the changes to balance the current meta.

Also read: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Unite

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨