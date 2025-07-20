  • home icon
Quaxly Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:48 GMT
Quaxly Community Day Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Quaxly Community Day Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)

Quaxly Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in the player's local currency). The tasks are straightforward, with rewards involving Rare Candy XL, Premium Battle Pass, Quaquaval encounter, and more. The event also has a free, exclusive Special Background Timed Research.

Quaxly Community Day takes place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Apart from Quaxly spawning at an increased rate during that period, trainers will enjoy 3x Catch Stardust, 3-hour Incense, 3-hour Lures, 2x Catch, and trades requiring 50% less Stardust.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Quaxly Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards:

Quaxly Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Star Piece
  • Make 5 Great THrows - 50x Quaxly Candy
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Quaxly encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Quaxly Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch a Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Quaxly encounter
  • Rewards: Quaxly encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Quaxly Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Quaxwell encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Quaxly Candy XL
  • Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 3000 XP - Quaquaval encounter
  • Rewards: Quaxly encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
How to complete Quaxly Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

Quaxly Community Day Special Background Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

  • Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
  • Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
  • Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Quaxly encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
  • Rewards: Quaxly encounter, 5000x Stardust
The Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 10 pm local time. The Quaxly reward encounters will have an increased possibility of being shiny and will have the Delightful Days-themed Special Background.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
