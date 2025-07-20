Quaxly Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Quaxly Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in the player's local currency). The tasks are straightforward, with rewards involving Rare Candy XL, Premium Battle Pass, Quaquaval encounter, and more. The event also has a free, exclusive Special Background Timed Research.Quaxly Community Day takes place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Apart from Quaxly spawning at an increased rate during that period, trainers will enjoy 3x Catch Stardust, 3-hour Incense, 3-hour Lures, 2x Catch, and trades requiring 50% less Stardust.Also Read: Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day PvP and PvE analysisHow to complete Quaxly Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards:Quaxly Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 3Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Quaxly encounterCatch 5 Pokemon - 1x Star PieceMake 5 Great THrows - 50x Quaxly CandySpin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x IncenseExplore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap BerryComplete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra BallRewards: Quaxly encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle PassQuaxly Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 3Catch a Pokemon - Quaxly encounterCatch 3 Pokemon - Quaxly encounterCatch 5 Pokemon - Quaxly encounterCatch 10 Pokemon - Quaxly encounterCatch 15 Pokemon - Quaxly encounterCatch 20 Pokemon - Quaxly encounterRewards: Quaxly encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra BallQuaxly Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 3Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Quaxwell encounterEarn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket RadarTransfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Quaxly Candy XLEvolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare CandyPower up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TMEarn 3000 XP - Quaquaval encounterRewards: Quaxly encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XLHow to complete Quaxly Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:Quaxly Community Day Special Background Timed Research - Step 1 of 1Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XPCatch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Quaxly encounterCatch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x StardustCatch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Quaxly encounterCatch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XPRewards: Quaxly encounter, 5000x StardustThe Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 10 pm local time. The Quaxly reward encounters will have an increased possibility of being shiny and will have the Delightful Days-themed Special Background.Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters