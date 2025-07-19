Pokemon GO July Community Day (ft. Quaxly) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO July Community Day features Quaxly, the Water-type starter from the Paldea region. The event will take place from 2 - 5 pm local time on July 20, 2025, but some bonuses will apply till July 27, 2025, at 10 pm local time. This event marks the debut of Quaxly's shiny form as well.This article discusses the features and bonuses of the July Community Day in Pokemon GO, including Quaxly's shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.July Community Day in Pokemon GO features Quaxly and many exciting bonusesFeaturesWild encountersQuaxly [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Featured attackEvolving Quaxwell, Quaquaval's evolution, between 2 pm local time on July 20 and 10 pm local time on July 27, 2025, will give you a Quaquaval that knows Hydro Cannon.Hydro CannonTrainer Battles: 80 powerGyms and raids: 90 powerStarting with the July Community Day, Quaquaval can also learn its signature move, Aqua Step.Aqua StepTrainer Battles: 55 power and increases Attack by one stageGyms and raids: 55 powerAlso read: Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day PvP and PvE analysisBonuses3× Catch Stardust.2× Candy for catching Pokémon.2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*Trades will require 50% less Stardust.** - These bonuses will be active from 2 - 10 pm local time on July 20, 2025.Other than that, there will be event-themed Field, Special, and Timed Research awarding encounters with Quaxly, among other things.Best tips and tricks for Quaxly Community Day in Pokemon GOPlay with friends and community membersNot only will the Pokemon GO July Community Day be more fun to play with others, but you will also get more encounters around you. This increases your chances of finding the elusive hundo/shundo.Additionally, if you check in with your official local community, you will be eligible to receive Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research during the event.Get the exclusive moveWhile Quaquaval with Hydro Cannon and Aqua Step doesn't quite make the mark, it's still worth evolving your Quaxwell. The creature might get a better Fast Move in the future, and you can save yourself an Elite Charged TM.Mega Evolve a Water-typeMega Evolve a Water-type critter for extra catch Candy. Here are your options: Blastoise, Gyarados, Slowbro, and Swampert.Use Star PiecesThe 3x Stardust bonus is one of the biggest attractions of the event. Use a Star Piece to make the most of it!Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO July Community DayShiny oddsEvery Quaxly you encounter between 2 and 5 pm local time on July 20, 2025, will have a 1-in-25 or 4% chance of being shiny.Hundo CPLevel100% CP115 CP247 CP380 CP4112 CP5145 CP6177 CP7209 CP8242 CP9274 CP10307 CP11338 CP12368 CP13399 CP14430 CP15460 CP16491 CP17522 CP18552 CP19583 CP20614 CP21645 CP22675 CP23706 CP24737 CP25768 CP26798 CP27829 CP28860 CP29890 CP30921 CP31937 CP32952 CP33967 CP34983 CP35998 CP361013 CP371029 CP381044 CP391059 CP401075 CP411088 CP421102 CP431116 CP441130 CP451144 CP461158 CP471172 CP481186 CP491201 CP501215 CPCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts