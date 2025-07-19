  • home icon
  • Pokemon GO July Community Day (ft. Quaxly) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:05 GMT
Pokemon GO July Community Day
Pokemon GO July Community Day features Quaxly (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO July Community Day features Quaxly, the Water-type starter from the Paldea region. The event will take place from 2 - 5 pm local time on July 20, 2025, but some bonuses will apply till July 27, 2025, at 10 pm local time. This event marks the debut of Quaxly's shiny form as well.

This article discusses the features and bonuses of the July Community Day in Pokemon GO, including Quaxly's shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

July Community Day in Pokemon GO features Quaxly and many exciting bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

  • Quaxly [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Featured attack

Evolving Quaxwell, Quaquaval's evolution, between 2 pm local time on July 20 and 10 pm local time on July 27, 2025, will give you a Quaquaval that knows Hydro Cannon.

Hydro Cannon

  • Trainer Battles: 80 power
  • Gyms and raids: 90 power

Starting with the July Community Day, Quaquaval can also learn its signature move, Aqua Step.

Aqua Step

  • Trainer Battles: 55 power and increases Attack by one stage
  • Gyms and raids: 55 power
Also read: Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Bonuses

  • 3× Catch Stardust.
  • 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.
  • 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
  • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust.*
* - These bonuses will be active from 2 - 10 pm local time on July 20, 2025.

Other than that, there will be event-themed Field, Special, and Timed Research awarding encounters with Quaxly, among other things.

Best tips and tricks for Quaxly Community Day in Pokemon GO

Play with friends and community members

Not only will the Pokemon GO July Community Day be more fun to play with others, but you will also get more encounters around you. This increases your chances of finding the elusive hundo/shundo.

Additionally, if you check in with your official local community, you will be eligible to receive Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research during the event.

Get the exclusive move

While Quaquaval with Hydro Cannon and Aqua Step doesn't quite make the mark, it's still worth evolving your Quaxwell. The creature might get a better Fast Move in the future, and you can save yourself an Elite Charged TM.

Mega Evolve a Water-type

Mega Evolve a Water-type critter for extra catch Candy. Here are your options: Blastoise, Gyarados, Slowbro, and Swampert.

Use Star Pieces

The 3x Stardust bonus is one of the biggest attractions of the event. Use a Star Piece to make the most of it!

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO July Community Day

Shiny odds

Every Quaxly you encounter between 2 and 5 pm local time on July 20, 2025, will have a 1-in-25 or 4% chance of being shiny.

Hundo CP

Level100% CP
115 CP
247 CP
380 CP
4112 CP
5145 CP
6177 CP
7209 CP
8242 CP
9274 CP
10307 CP
11338 CP
12368 CP
13399 CP
14430 CP
15460 CP
16491 CP
17522 CP
18552 CP
19583 CP
20614 CP
21645 CP
22675 CP
23706 CP
24737 CP
25768 CP
26798 CP
27829 CP
28860 CP
29890 CP
30921 CP
31937 CP
32952 CP
33967 CP
34983 CP
35998 CP
361013 CP
371029 CP
381044 CP
391059 CP
401075 CP
411088 CP
421102 CP
431116 CP
441130 CP
451144 CP
461158 CP
471172 CP
481186 CP
491201 CP
501215 CP
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Quick Links

