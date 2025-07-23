Latest Pokemon TCG Pocket leak hints at next pack expansion set

The Pokemon TCG Pocket fandom is abuzz once more due to a new leak that's surfaced, hinting at what the future holds for the title. Although not officially announced, the leakage is sourced from what looks to be an accidentally uploaded video. As usual with all leaks, it is advisable to take a pinch of salt until any official announcement. That being said, the leak has already attracted a lot of attention among players.If true, the next expansion might represent the start of a new series that celebrates popular Pokemon in the second generation. Below is a closer examination of what the leak had to say.Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.Pokemon TCG Pocket leaks: The next upcoming pack expansion set might be based on Gen 2New expansion leak byu/_foxlife inPTCGPThe leak initially surfaced on Reddit, posted by u/_foxlife, who uploaded a screen recording of a video which seems like it was uploaded accidentally on the official Italian Pokemon YouTube channel. Although now taken down, the contents of the leak appear to be a trailer for the forthcoming expansion pack, which is strongly centred around Gen 2 Pokemon.Based on the video, this set will apparently mark the beginning of a new A4 series, with beloved Johto region Legendaries Ho-Oh and Lugia as the set's mascots. According to the leak, the set will probably also introduce new competitively viable cards, including Ho-Oh ex, Lugia ex, Umbreon ex, and Espeon ex.The video also showcased additional cards — most significantly Gen 2 baby Pokemon like Pichu and Cleffa. The Gen 2 starter trio (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile) and Shiny Gyarados seems to be included as well. Beloved characters Silver and Lyra also appeared in the supporting categories.Also read: When is the next Pokemon TCG Pocket pack releasing? Possible date exploredA closer look at Pokemon TCG Pocket next pack expansion set leaksLugia and Ho-Oh as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)All texts in the leaked video are in Italian. Here’s a summary of the translated cards leaked:Ho-Oh ex: Has an attack that makes you place one Fire, one Water, and one Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to any of your Benched Pokemon.Lugia ex: A 180 damaging move that makes you discard one Fire, one Grass, and one Lightning Energy from it, perfectly synergizing with Ho-Oh ex.Umbreon ex: If in the active position, it can force a damaged opponent Benched Pokemon into the active position, like Cyrus' effect.Espeon ex: Once per your turn, if Espeon ex is in the active spot, it heals 20 damage from one of your Pokemon.Cleffa: Lets you add a random Pokemon from your deck to your hand.Pichu: Enables you to retrieve an Energy card from your discard pile and attach it to one of your Benched Pokemon.Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion, rankedAs always with leaks, players must keep their expectations in check. That said, if this expansion is indeed genuine, Pokemon TCG Pocket may be about to enter a thrilling new chapter — one of nostalgia for Gen 2, with the introduction of new strategic features to the game.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token changes revealedIf you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier listPokemon TCGP announces new Trading changesWhat are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use themAll status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGPHow to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP