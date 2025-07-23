  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Latest Pokemon TCG Pocket leak hints at next pack expansion set

Latest Pokemon TCG Pocket leak hints at next pack expansion set

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:02 GMT
Latest Pokemon TCG Pocket leak hints at next pack expansion set
A new leak has surfaced for the next Pokemon TCG Pocket pack expansion set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket fandom is abuzz once more due to a new leak that's surfaced, hinting at what the future holds for the title. Although not officially announced, the leakage is sourced from what looks to be an accidentally uploaded video. As usual with all leaks, it is advisable to take a pinch of salt until any official announcement. That being said, the leak has already attracted a lot of attention among players.

Ad

If true, the next expansion might represent the start of a new series that celebrates popular Pokemon in the second generation. Below is a closer examination of what the leak had to say.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket leaks: The next upcoming pack expansion set might be based on Gen 2

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The leak initially surfaced on Reddit, posted by u/_foxlife, who uploaded a screen recording of a video which seems like it was uploaded accidentally on the official Italian Pokemon YouTube channel. Although now taken down, the contents of the leak appear to be a trailer for the forthcoming expansion pack, which is strongly centred around Gen 2 Pokemon.

Based on the video, this set will apparently mark the beginning of a new A4 series, with beloved Johto region Legendaries Ho-Oh and Lugia as the set's mascots. According to the leak, the set will probably also introduce new competitively viable cards, including Ho-Oh ex, Lugia ex, Umbreon ex, and Espeon ex.

Ad

The video also showcased additional cards — most significantly Gen 2 baby Pokemon like Pichu and Cleffa. The Gen 2 starter trio (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile) and Shiny Gyarados seems to be included as well. Beloved characters Silver and Lyra also appeared in the supporting categories.

Also read: When is the next Pokemon TCG Pocket pack releasing? Possible date explored

A closer look at Pokemon TCG Pocket next pack expansion set leaks

Lugia and Ho-Oh as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Lugia and Ho-Oh as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All texts in the leaked video are in Italian. Here’s a summary of the translated cards leaked:

Ad
  • Ho-Oh ex: Has an attack that makes you place one Fire, one Water, and one Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to any of your Benched Pokemon.
  • Lugia ex: A 180 damaging move that makes you discard one Fire, one Grass, and one Lightning Energy from it, perfectly synergizing with Ho-Oh ex.
  • Umbreon ex: If in the active position, it can force a damaged opponent Benched Pokemon into the active position, like Cyrus' effect.
  • Espeon ex: Once per your turn, if Espeon ex is in the active spot, it heals 20 damage from one of your Pokemon.
  • Cleffa: Lets you add a random Pokemon from your deck to your hand.
  • Pichu: Enables you to retrieve an Energy card from your discard pile and attach it to one of your Benched Pokemon.
Ad

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion, ranked

As always with leaks, players must keep their expectations in check. That said, if this expansion is indeed genuine, Pokemon TCG Pocket may be about to enter a thrilling new chapter — one of nostalgia for Gen 2, with the introduction of new strategic features to the game.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token changes revealed

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications