When is the next Pokemon TCG Pocket pack releasing? Possible date explored

Pokemon TCG Pocket retains its players with its fast-paced monthly releases, constantly expanding collections and refreshing meta. Although currently nothing has been officially revealed about the next expansion, a keen observation of past release patterns pretty much gives us an idea of what's coming next. Let's dissect the facts and attempt to forecast when the next pack will drop.
As of the writing of this, there has been no official reveal or teaser from the developers as to what the next Pokemon TCG Pocket pack will be. We have no idea about the theme, the title, or even the release date. But that doesn't mean we know anything at all.
Reflecting on the past, there's been a relatively consistent trend in the release of expansions. New packs usually come out once a month, usually in the middle of the last week of the month. Recent expansions, for instance, have followed a similar path, so the timing becomes somewhat predictable for veteran players.
One significant event that provides us with a possible hint is the in-game trading system changes that will occur soon. This overhaul is to be executed between July 24 and July 29, 2025. With a system update of this magnitude occurring at the end of the month, it wouldn’t make sense for a new pack to be released before that.
If the developers hold to their old timeline, it's safe to assume the next expansion will hit sometime after these updates, which is most likely on July 30, 2025 — a day after the trade system update window.
What's next: New Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion series?
The last known expansion was Eevee Grove, also referred to as A3b — the second mini-set in the A3 series. Each major series usually gets two mini expansions at most, which means Eevee Grove could very well be the final chapter of A3. With that in mind, it’s likely that the next pack will launch at the beginning of a brand-new series: A4.
So far, every core expansion has shined a light on a particular Pokemon generation — A1 highlighted Gen 1, A2 was Gen 4, and A3 focused on Gen 7. In line with this trend, A4 may shine the spotlight on a generation that has not yet received the same attention. Assumingly, it could be based on nostalgic fan-beloved such as Gen 2 or Gen 3, or even the newer ones such as Gen 8 or Gen 9.
