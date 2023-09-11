10 top-selling Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

The Pokemon TCG's latest expansion set in the Scarlet and Violet era is known as Obsidian Flames. Although this collection of cards hasn't been on the market for long, some contents in the set are selling fast and for a pretty high price point. Whether it's based on their rarity, illustrations, or in-game effectiveness, some Obsidian Flames cards have become hot commodities.

Although many of the cards in this Pokemon TCG set don't exactly fetch the prices that some in the Standard format do, they can get pretty pricey, regardless. Still, if players are willing to pay for the cards they need as a player or collector, then Obsidian Flames is far from the priciest set in recent memory.

For Pokemon TCG fans curious about Obsidian Flames, it doesn't hurt to examine the highest-selling cards in the set based on the current market.

The 10 highest-selling cards in the Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames set

10) Tyranitar ex Ultra Rare

This Tyranitar ex card is cheap and has great art in the Pokemon TCG. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite starting off in the $20 range when the Pokemon TCG first debuted Obisidan Flames, this Tyranitar ex card has dropped heavily in price but continues to sell units, regardless. This may have to do with its status as a Terastallized Pokemon card, but it still has a feasibly high rarity and some very eye-catching artwork.

Currently, this Tyranitar ex will run players roughly $5-8 based on its condition, making it both affordable and certainly worth collecting as a relatively early Tera Pokemon card.

9) Geeta Special Illustration Rare

Geeta has some solid energy retrieval capabilities in the Pokemon TCG. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Geeta is a relatively new trainer card in the Pokemon TCG, joining the Scarlet and Violet era during Obsidian Flames. In addition to its wonderful rare artwork variant, this card possesses solid energy-attaching capabilities. Sure, it may not be as effective at collecting energy as some cards, but it certainly isn't a terrible pull.

Even better, this well-illustrated trainer card won't break the bank. Special Illustration Rare Geeta is currently trading at the median price point of about $8.50.

8) Pidgey Illustration Rare

This Pidgey card shouldn't be too tough to get a hold of in the Pokemon TCG. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One wouldn't think that many Pidgey cards would sell well in the Pokemon TCG, but this particular Illustration Rare has gotten quite a bit of attention. This may be due to the fact that aside from Charizard ex, Pidgeot ex has been sought after in Obsidian Flames for its artwork and in-game capabilities.

Compared to most of the art in Obsidian Flames, this Pidgey card certainly has a quirky style to it that is shared with a particular Pidgeot ex card as well. Nonetheless, fans won't have to spend much on this iteration of Pidgey, as it is currently sitting at a median sale price of about $7.99.

7) Pidgeot ex Ultra Rare

This Ultra Rare Pidgeot ex isn't as sought after as its Special Illustration Rare variant. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although this Pidgeot ex card isn't exactly being picked as often compared to its Special Illustration Rare variant in Obsidian Flames, it's cheaper and still has some pretty great art. With the Quick Search ability that allows it to pull any card from a player's deck and a $7-8 pricing, this iteration of Pidgeot ex isn't a bad buy.

Moreover, the cartoon-esque art of the Special Illustration Rare may not fit every player's taste, and this Ultra Rare can fill the gap nicely and provide the same gameplay benefits.

6) Ninetales Illustration Rare

It's hard not to appreciate this Ninetales Illustration Rare's art in the Pokemon TCG. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ninetales remains one of the most beloved Pocket Monsters, both in the Pokemon TCG and the series at large. Regardless of its capabilities in-game, this Illustration Rare has very serene artwork that Ninetales and Fire-type Pokemon fans will likely adore. Its Nine-Tailed Dance attack is also a sizable plus during gameplay.

The good news for this Illustration Rare is that it doesn't have too high of an asking price. Most price guides suggest that this iteration of Ninetales is being sold at roughly $8-10.

5) Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare

This Pidgeot ex card is the highest-selling of its kind in Obsidian Flames. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the Ultra Rare Pidgeot ex in Obsidian Flames is certainly no slouch, this Special Illustration Rare has maintained steadier sales. This is likely due to its rarity and its cartoon-styled visuals, to say nothing of its access to the same great Quick Search ability as its lower-rarity counterpart.

It should be noted that this Pidgeot ex card does have a higher selling point than its Ultra Rare counterpart, clocking in at a price range of approximately $14-16 in most situations.

4) Charizard ex Double Rare

This Charizard ex card is the most cost-effective of its counterparts in Obsidian Flames. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Used in much of the Obsidian Flames advertising, this Double Rare Charizard ex is fairly common and is much cheaper than its other variants in the set. Fans can even find this card in a starter deck for Pokemon TCG Live. It has the same great Tera Pokemon status and access to the Infernal Reign ability but at a lower price than the rarer versions of the card.

Although this card is the most common of the Charizard ex variety in Obsidian Flames, it will still run players an approximate price of $18-24 for a holofoil.

3) Charizard ex Ultra Rare

This Charizard ex features some interesting stained-glass-style art in the Pokemon TCG. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Obsidian Flames introduced many different art styles for Tera Pokemon, and this Charizard ex card is just one example. Complete with an illustration of a Dark-type Tera Charizard in a style similar to stained glass, this card looks fantastic and still brings all the firepower that Pokemon TCG fans appreciate.

Although this card isn't as expensive as its gold-tinged Hyper Rare variant, it's still being heavily sought by trainers and has had its price rise to roughly $24-29 per card.

2) Charizard ex Hyper Rare

This Charizard ex card is much like the Ultra Rare, but with a gold coloration. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite having the same stained glass-style artwork as its Hyper Rare counterpart, this Charizard ex card takes on a golden sheen in the Obsidian Flames set. Aside from the coloration, this card is a bit tougher to find but otherwise has the same great Tera Charizard abilities.

Currently, this Pokemon TCG Ultra Rare will cost roughly $26-33, depending on the seller and the market value. However, the real prize gem of Obsidian Flames is the Special Illustration Rare iteration of this Charizard ex card.

1) Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare

This Charizard ex is the crown jewel of the Obsidian Flames set in the Pokemon TCG. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is the mascot for the Obsidian Flames set, and Charizard ex has several different rarities to pull or choose from. This particular Pokemon TCG card features gorgeous artwork depicting a Dark-type Terastallized Charizard complete with its crystalline crown.

According to current sales numbers, this card is running for about $70-90 at the moment. However, that hasn't stopped Pokemon TCG players from snatching it up. It has the same great battle capabilities as a standard Charizard ex with holofoil artwork that is tough not to love.