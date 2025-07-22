Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research and Collection Challenges: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales has Field Research and Collection Challenges that Pokemon GO trainers can participate in for free. Several Pocket Monster encounters are available as rewards from them, like Bagon, Beldum, Bronzor, Gible, Rookidee, and Dratini.Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales runs from Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event sees the debut of Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash (Shield &amp; Blade) in Pokemon GO. Trainers also have an increased probability of encountering Shiny Bagon, Shiny Beldum, and Shiny Unown U (in raids).How to complete Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research in Pokemon GOThe Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research tasks and rewards are:Catch 5 Pokemon - 1000 XP or 500x StardustCatch 10 Pokemon - Bagon encounter [shiny variant available] or Beldum encounter [shiny variant available]Catch 20 Pokemon - Bronzor encounter [shiny variant available] or Gible encounter [shiny variant available]Win a raid - Goomy encounter [shiny variant available], Jangmo-o encounter [shiny variant available], or Frigibax encounter [shiny variant available]How to complete Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Collection Challenges in Pokemon GOThe tasks and rewards are:Steel and Scales Collection Challenge: RookideeCatch RookideeCatch Corvisquire (through evolution)Catch Corviknight (through evolution)Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Rookidee encounterSteel and Scales Collection Challenge: DratiniCatch DratiniCatch Dragonair (through evolution)Catch Dragonite (through evolution)Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Dratini encounterSteel and Scales Collection Challenge: BeldumCatch BeldumCatch Metang (through evolution)Catch Metagross (through evolution)Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Beldum encounterSteel and Scales Collection Challenge: BagonCatch BagonCatch Shelgon (through evolution)Catch Salamence (through evolution)Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Bagon encounterCheck out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters