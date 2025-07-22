  • home icon
Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research and Collection Challenges: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:39 GMT
Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)
Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales has Field Research and Collection Challenges that Pokemon GO trainers can participate in for free (Image via Niantic)

Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales has Field Research and Collection Challenges that Pokemon GO trainers can participate in for free. Several Pocket Monster encounters are available as rewards from them, like Bagon, Beldum, Bronzor, Gible, Rookidee, and Dratini.

Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales runs from Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event sees the debut of Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash (Shield & Blade) in Pokemon GO. Trainers also have an increased probability of encountering Shiny Bagon, Shiny Beldum, and Shiny Unown U (in raids).

How to complete Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Field Research tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 1000 XP or 500x Stardust
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Bagon encounter [shiny variant available] or Beldum encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Bronzor encounter [shiny variant available] or Gible encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Win a raid - Goomy encounter [shiny variant available], Jangmo-o encounter [shiny variant available], or Frigibax encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Steel and Scales Collection Challenge: Rookidee

  • Catch Rookidee
  • Catch Corvisquire (through evolution)
  • Catch Corviknight (through evolution)
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Rookidee encounter

Steel and Scales Collection Challenge: Dratini

  • Catch Dratini
  • Catch Dragonair (through evolution)
  • Catch Dragonite (through evolution)
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Dratini encounter
Steel and Scales Collection Challenge: Beldum

  • Catch Beldum
  • Catch Metang (through evolution)
  • Catch Metagross (through evolution)
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Beldum encounter

Steel and Scales Collection Challenge: Bagon

  • Catch Bagon
  • Catch Shelgon (through evolution)
  • Catch Salamence (through evolution)
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500x Stardust, Bagon encounter

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
