How to get Aegislash Shield and Blade Forme in Pokemon GO?

Aegislash is making its Pokemon GO debut, bringing its iconic Blade Forme and Shield Forme with it. With its dual Steel and Ghost typing, this eagerly anticipated Pokemon from the Kalos region gives your team a distinctive dynamic.

Players have the ideal opportunity to add Aegislash to their collection during the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event, which takes place from Tuesday, July 22 to Sunday, July 27, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about how the Shield and Blade Formes will work in Pokemon GO.

How to get Pokemon GO Aegislash’s Shield and Blade Forme

Aegislash Blade Forme as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aegislash stands out as it does not possess independent evolutions for each form. It dynamically switches between Shield and Blade Forme in battle depending on what it does:

Shield Forme : When Aegislash uses a Protect Shield in battle, it will transform into this defensive form. This form prioritizes bulk and is visually defined by its shield being in the forefront.

: When Aegislash uses a in battle, it will transform into this defensive form. This form prioritizes bulk and is visually defined by its shield being in the forefront. Blade Forme: Upon unleashing a Charged Attack, Aegislash transforms into its offensive Blade Forme. Its sword takes a more central position, and deals more damage.

You don't require different items or evolutionary processes to switch between these forms. It transforms automatically and temporarily based on what Aegislash does during combat.

How to get Aegislash in Pokemon GO

Aegislash Shield Forme as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You must first capture the Steel/Ghost-type Honedge in order to acquire Aegislash. The following strategies will make Honedge more accessible during the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event:

1) Battle League on GO: Honedge will start to show up as a reward at Rank 6 during the event, and it will become even more prevalent in the premium reward track. After the event it will still be a reward, but only starting at rank 16 and continuing to be more common in premium rewards.

2) 1-Star Raids: Throughout the event, Honedge will also appear in 1-Star Raids, giving players another opportunity to come across and capture it.

Here's how the evolution line functions after you've captured enough Honedge:

Use 25 Honedge Candy to evolve Honedge into Doublade .

to evolve . Use 100 more Honedge Candy to evolve Doublade into Aegislash.

This will complete Aegislash's evolution.

