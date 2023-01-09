What is the best moveset for Salamence in Pokemon GO? 

The Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon Salamence is a vicious combatant in Pokemon GO, whether trainers use it in PvE or PvP battles. Additionally, Salamence's Mega Evolution will arrive on January 16, 2023, during the Twinkling Fantasy event, giving trainers a great opportunity to obtain the Pokemon and Mega Evolve it for raids.

Once a player has Salamence and they plan on using it to battle, they'll want to provide it with the best moves that it can muster in Pokemon GO. The ideal moveset for the critter can differ depending on which arena trainers wish to use it in, which is something to consider to ensure that they don't waste resources setting a plan that won't be ideal.

But which movesets are the best for Salamence? Well, it really depends on whether trainers want it to thrive in PvE or PvP.

Optimizing Salamence's moveset in Pokemon GO

The arrival of Mega Salamence in Twinkling Fantasy provides a great opportunity to obtain the Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

While certain movesets can work well for Salamence in Pokemon GO regardless of arena, sometimes players want to gear up for maximum damage output.

The advent of Mega Salamence means that if this particular Dragon/Flying-type is battling in raids. In that case, its best moves will be quite different from those it will utilize in PvP when it has to face multiple opponents at once. When using Salamence in Battle League PvP, it's best to diversify a bit more than in raids.

Top movesets for Salamence in Pokemon GO

PvE - Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Dragon Tail, Outrage PvP - Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast

The PvE moveset for Salamence in Pokemon GO leans into its best Dragon-type moves, since these attacks are its bread and butter as a Dragon/Flying-type. These techniques also benefit from increased damage thanks to the presence of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which is activated when a Pokemon uses a move that matches its elemental type.

Meanwhile, in PvP, Salamence benefits from having more variety in its moveset while still utilizing STAB.

This is why trainers tend to pick up Fire Blast in the PvP moveset for Salamence. Doing so allows it to target Ice-type Pokemon, which are its worst counter to deal with as a Dragon/Flying-type. Granted, the critter will have to secure a knockout with Fire Blast, or it'll still be open for punishment in Pokemon GO.

For PvE, Salamence can perform admirably with a pure Dragon-type moveset, as trainers tend to know which opponent they're facing in such instances.

For example, players who enter raids in Pokemon GO know the presence of the boss before entering, so they'll know when Salamence can counter it and when it should be held back from attacking. However, enemy teams in PvP are much more varied and unpredictable. So, picking up additional moves of different elements assists Salamence with type coverage, particularly against its counters.

It's important to note that the ultimate decision for any Pokemon's moveset comes down to the trainer. If there are specific moves that are working well for a specific trainer, then utilizing them to the best of their ability should still be on the table.

