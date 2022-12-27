5 best Bank sections in Roblox Jailbreak

Jailbreak is one of the most played games on the Roblox platform. Introduced by Badimo in June 2017, it currently has more than six million users. The game makes no mention of age restrictions and allows users to engage with one another while playing the part of criminals, police officers, or ordinary citizens.

Any of these roles can lead to exciting adventures, but Roblox Jailbreak's main source of fun comes from being criminals. Breaking out of prison, causing mayhem, and reaping the benefits are the game's ultimate objectives.

Two of the primary ways to make money in Roblox Jailbreak as a criminal or police officer are through robberies and heists. The amount of cash taken and the degree of difficulty vary with each theft. Cops may even carry out heists on passenger trains, bank trucks, and cargo ships under the pretense of "robbery protection."

Nothing beats a good old fashioned bank robbery at the top places for heists and robberies in Roblox jailbreak. One of the best locations to grab valuable loot is the Bank. It is, without a doubt, the ideal place to go if players want a showdown with the cops as well as fantastic roleplay scenarios and lots of excellent rewards.

Since the Bank contains various floors, Robloxians can rob it in a number of different ways or in more focused areas. Readers can go through the next section to view the list of the top floors in the building in Roblox Jailbreak.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best Bank's sections that you can loot in Roblox Jailbreak

1) The Mint

The majority of the Bank's floors in Roblox Jailbreak typically have comparable perspectives. But unlike all the other floors in the game, the Mint has an entirely unique appearance. Though it’s a very easy space to loot, the environment inside it is really amazing.

The walls are mint green, and they look absolutely stunning. As soon as players enter the mint, they will see a huge glass window if they look to the left, through which they can see a money printing machine. It's lovely that this detail exists for real, and it makes this specific section feel much more lively, especially considering there aren't moving lasers of any sort.

The amount of money that players earn from robbing this particular place turns out to be one of the highest. In fact, players get a total of 3,500 cash.

The challenges, however, aren't too great when it comes to apprehending this robbery as a cop. There aren't many, save for the laser at the beginning. Criminal gunfire aimed at the players will be their main worry. However, it's not a big deal when they are carrying donuts to heal themselves.

Due to its fantastic intricacies, vivid colors, and wonderful prizes, the Mint is Robloxians' favorite place to rob inside the Bank.

2) Presidential Vault

The hardest space inside the Bank in Roblox Jailbreak is none other than the Presidential Vault. Even for experienced players, reaching the spot provides a lot of challenge.

However, it's rather average in terms of difficulty once they figure out the technique. This floor is the most rewarding location to rob in the game. All those difficulties are surely satisfied with the rewards that can be obtained.

As soon as players enter the Presidential Vault, they will notice that there is a long corridor and a solid laser wall that moves back and forth in it.

If it's moving towards them, it will damage them until it changes direction. Considering the amount of damage it causes, gamers won't make it out alive. There are "safe spots" that they can go and hide in, but they have to be careful there too because lasers are present there as well.

The main vault is concealed behind a metal door that must be detonated at the end of the tunnel. However, it's really a room. Players can't just sit back and wait for their money to be collected like they can at other institutions.

They must avoid some back-and-forth moving lasers while simultaneously collecting the money. Among the locations available, this is possibly the hardest. But that shouldn't be too much of a problem as long as players are aware of what they are doing. In all honesty, the challenge is what makes this floor so enjoyable.

3) Corridor

The Corridor is the most recent floor that was added to the Bank in Roblox Jailbreak. It's one of the most challenging and intriguing spaces that players have received. The area may appear to be a dull corridor at first glance, but there is more to it than that.

There are some side-rooms on either side of the passageway, and they are quite gloomy. Gunshots can be avoided by police using this brilliantly created tool, and this feature makes it so much more enjoyable. Players have to jump across a gap in the center of the floor. Technically speaking, it's the second-most challenging Bank floor, behind the Presidential Vault.

4) Financing Underwater

This one is merely moderately difficult. Those who cannot swim will initially find it challenging, but as they become more accustomed to it, they will find it simpler. Players must swim their way to the vault because there will be a lot of water in the path as soon as they get to this particular bank floor.

As a cop, catching a thief is also simple and enjoyable in this place. Criminals find it incredibly difficult to determine whether a cop is in the water because they can't see them when they swim in it. Criminals need a certain level of expertise to examine every step a police officer may take. As a result, this robbery is one of the most thrilling ones.

5) Floor Deductions

This Bank space is really simple. Overall, it's decent enough, and the level of difficulty is okay too. It's neither too challenging nor too easy. There will be a stretch of moving lasers as soon as players enter the bank floor, but if they simply run over while the beams are stationary, this is a piece of cake.

The loot, which consists of 2,500 in cash, is really good. It's a fantastic deal for a typical easy banking area, even if it's a touch less than the haul from the Presidential Vault.

But when it comes to busting this floor, it's a bit hard considering the vault is quite big and criminals can hide behind it. So it might be the second hardest to rob, but overall, it is quite fun.

