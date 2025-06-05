5 things to know about Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update

Grow a Garden's Bizzy Bees update added a ton of fresh content to the game, including a brand-new event and various crops. While other noticeable changes arrived with the update, some are worth noting more than others.
This article highlights five things from the Bizzy Bees update you should know about.
5 things you should check out from the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update
1) The Bee Swarm Event
The first and most important part of the Bizzy Bees update has been the Bee Swarm Event. This limited-time event can be found in the middle of the map, where you will generally find the big owl (part of the moon and bloodlit events). The event brings the bees to the game, which triggers them to visit your garden every hour.
This gives your crops an opportunity to obtain the Pollinated Mutation. This mutation increases the value of the fruits and helps you generate profit when selling them. However, keep the fruits and offer them to the NPC beside the honey machine. This is because the machine requires you to use 10 Kg worth of fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to get the honey.
You can use this honey to purchase items from the Honey Shop.
2) The Honey Shop
The Honey Shop is an event-exclusive, limited-time shop that can be accessed from the middle of the map. To do so, talk to the big Queen Bee NPC and select the "I want to trade honey" option. The shop offers a variety of items ranging from eggs to cosmetics that you can use in your garden.
Note that you need honey to purchase items from this shop. As stated, you must offer fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to obtain this event currency. Below, we have the complete list of items that can be purchased from the Honey Shop:
- Flower Seed Pack
- Nectarine Seed
- Hive Fruit Seed
- Honey Sprinkler
- Bee Egg
- Bee Crate
- Honey Comb
- Bee Chair
- Honey Torch
- Honey Walkway
3) The Queen Bee pet
While the Bizzzy Bees update added a couple of new pets to the game, players are mostly excited about the Queen Bee pet. This huge bee can be obtained from the Bee Egg, which can be purchased from the Honey Shop. However, the Queen Bee has a drop chance of 1%, making it a difficult pet to obtain.
On the other hand, this also makes the Queen Bee a worthy pet because of its passive traits. The first trait gives the Pollinated Mutation to random crops in your garden every 25 minutes. The second one resets the cooldown of the ability of a random pet in your garden every 30 minutes.
4) Different new mutations
The Bizzy Bees event has added a variety of things to the game. There are two new mutations you can find, namely Pollinated and HoneyGlazed Mutations. Both give your crops a new look and increase their harvest price. Hence, you should remain patient and let your fruits ripen.
The Pollinated Mutation can be obtained during the Bee Swarm Event or by using the different Bee Pets added with the update. As for the HoneGlazed Mutation, you can either wait for the crops to randomly obtain it or use the Honey Sprinkler.
The Pollinated Mutation increases the fruit's value by three times, whereas fruits with the HoneyGlazed Mutation sell for five times their original price.
5) New range of crops
Lastly, the Bizzy Bees update added a bunch of new crops you can plant in your garden. Note that most of them are flowers, hence you can use this as an opportunity to beautify your plot of land further. Below, we have the list of all the new crops available in the game:
- Sunflower
- Nectarine
- Hive Fruit
- Purple Dahlia
- Pink Lily
- Foxglove
- Lilac
- Rose
These crops can be obtained from the new Flower Seed Pack, which can be purchased from the Honey Shop.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
What is the drop chance of Queen Bee in Grow a Garden?
The pet has a drop chance of 1%.
What is the frequency of the Bee Swarm Event in Grow a Garden?
The event triggers every hour on the server.
Which item gives the HoneyGlazed Mutation in Grow a Garden?
You can use the Honey Sprinkler to get this mutation.
