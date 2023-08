Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes (August 2023): Free Gems 

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is a One Piece-themed game where players can choose between a pirate or a marine career. They can also participate in various tasks to obtain special rewards and in-game resources. Individuals can also ingest Devil Fruits to enhance their combat strength and compete against experienced gamers.

That said, new players will struggle to adapt to the gameplay as they will lack the necessary fighting gear, Devil Fruits, resources, and more. That's when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Gems that can be used to gain free Devil Fruits.

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds active codes

A few new Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes have been issued by the devs this month, and they are as follows:

380ALMOST - Redeem for 500 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 500 Gems QUIKREBOOT - Redeem for 900 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 900 Gems WEBACKBABYYY - Redeem for 500 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 500 Gems TOX1C - Redeem for 1200 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 1200 Gems TOURNYCLASH - Redeem for 600 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 600 Gems P4TIENC3! - Redeem for 450 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 450 Gems 370MADDD - Redeem for 700 Gems (Latest).

Redeem for 700 Gems FULL360! - Redeem for 600 Gems.

Redeem for 600 Gems. 350HAPPY - Redeem for 1000 Gems.

Redeem for 1000 Gems. HYPETIME! - Redeem for 500 Gems.

Redeem for 500 Gems. TECHNOBOX - Redeem for 800 Gems.

Redeem for 800 Gems. PULLINGSTRINGZ - Redeem for 900 Gems.

Redeem for 900 Gems. PITYUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems.

Redeem for 600 Gems. 340NEVERENDS! - Redeem for 900 Gems.

Redeem for 900 Gems. 330WEUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems.

Redeem for 600 Gems. 320THXGUYS! - Redeem for 850 Gems.

Redeem for 850 Gems. HYPEFIX! - Redeem for 400 Gems.

Redeem for 400 Gems. 310KEEPGOING - Redeem for 500 Gems.

Redeem for 500 Gems. 4TTRACTI0N - Redeem for 700 Gems.

Redeem for 700 Gems. SKYH1GH! - Redeem for 350 Gems.

Redeem for 350 Gems. 300KWOW - Redeem for 800 Gems.

Redeem for 800 Gems. OMG100M - Redeem for 1,200 Gems.

Inactive codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

A significant amount of old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds.

KINGJUNGL3 —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems. 2HAPPY290 —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. TOOKRAZY280 —This code was redeemable for Gems.

—This code was redeemable for Gems. 270TOOINSANE —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems. LIGHTNINGHYPE —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. KRAZYGASSED —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems. 260BELIEVE —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems. GETKRAZYY! —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. 250QUARTER! —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems. 240GASSED —This code was redeemable for 600 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 600 Gems. BUGFIXOP —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems. TOOHAPPYBRO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. GRATITUDE —This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender.

—This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender. 230GANGG —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems. APPRECIATIVE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems. 100KWEDIDIT —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems. DAMN90K —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems. 80KAHHHHH —This code was redeemable for 450 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 450 Gems. THXFOR70K —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. FREEBREAD! —This code was redeemable for 300 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 300 Gems. 60KLETSGO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. SORRY4SHUTDOWN —This code was redeemable for 250 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 250 Gems. MAGMALETSGOO —This code was redeemable for 900 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 900 Gems. 50KINSANE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems. 40KDAMN —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems. 35KWOWBRO —This code was redeemable for 200 Gems.

—This code was redeemable for 200 Gems. 30KLOVEYOU —This code was redeemable for 550 Gems.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox game and be on the main menu screen

Press the "Spin Fruit" button (second from the top)

A UI featuring a wooden chest will be displayed

Click on the chest to open the code dialog box

Enter any active code in the "Enter Code Here..." text box

Hit the dark blue "Redeem" button to claim the free Gems

Avoid spelling mistakes by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process.