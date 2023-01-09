Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (January 2023): Free Coins

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds, a popular game within the metaverse, was inspired by various notable comic book universes. Robloxians are tasked with becoming elite fighters using their favorite heroes and villains.

Additionally, players have to unlock new characters with Coins (in-game currency). They can earn these Coins by defeating other players in PvP fights and by besting the strong NPCs roaming the map. Instead of using Robux to purchase in-game resources, gamers can use the free codes featured in this article.

Fortunately, these codes are easy to redeem and offer free Coins. By using these, new players can gain a significant advantage over others on the game's action-packed map, while veteran players can further increase their influence with them.

Active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

Given below are all of this Roblox game's active codes:

47klikes —Redeem this for 100 Coins (New)

—Redeem this for 100 Coins 46KLIKES —Redeem this for 100 Coins

—Redeem this for 100 Coins 45klikes—Redeem this for 100 Coins

Players are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they may expire at any moment.

Inactive codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes are inactive and won't work in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds anymore. New redeem codes will likely be released in the game's forthcoming special events and patch updates. These are all of the game's expired codes:

44klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

Interested readers can quickly redeem active Roblox codes in the game by following the steps outlined below:

Launch the game and log into the game's server.

Select the small black-and-white Settings options located on the top-left corner of the screen.

A new interface titled Settings will pop up

Now copy the code from the list above and paste it into the small text box that states Enter Code...

Press the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the code instantly

All of the redeemed Coins will be added to the players' in-game treasuries immediately after activating the codes.

