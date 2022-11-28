SharkBite codes in Roblox: Free shark teeth (November 2022)

Roblox SharkBite is a fun round-based survival game created by a group called Abracadabra, which is owned by Abracadabra_Studio. In this offering, players can use redeem codes to get shark teeth, which is the title's only currency. It can alternatively be obtained by purchasing bundles with Robux or performing certain tasks in rounds. However, getting the currency through codes is much easier.

Shark teeth are used to purchase boats and weapons that will increase one's chances of clearing a round in the least number of attempts. This is not a character-building game or one that has a long story. Here, gamers can take part in a quick round, and all they have to do is emerge victorious.

The title is best enjoyed with friends. Otherwise, players may have to wait for random people to join the server. To help gamers get more wins, here are the active and inactive codes for the title in November.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in SharkBite

Active codes in Roblox SharkBite

Below are the active codes gamers can use in the game:

1BILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive hundred shark teeth

DUCKYRAPTOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

FROGGYBOAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

RGBSHARK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive eight shark teeth

SHARKBITE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hundred shark teeth

SimonsSpace - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

The developers did not mention when these codes might expire. This means they might stop working at any time, which is why gamers should use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes in Roblox SharkBite

Below is a list of all codes that do not work in the game anymore:

20KDISCORD - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

EditShark! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

GHOSTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

LegendaryGun! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

mosasaurus - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

NewGun - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

NewShark - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

SHARKWEEK2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

SKELETONS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

STEALTH - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

SwimingLizard - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fifty shark teeth

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox SharkBite

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any code on Roblox SharkBite:

Login to the Roblox platform using your username and password.

Next, start SharkBite.

Once the game has fully loaded, click on the Twitter icon on the side of the screen.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Finally, click on the Redeem button to get the rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive, and players should copy and paste them to avoid making any errors.

How to get more codes in Roblox SharkBite

Players can follow the developers' Twitter account, @AbracadabraRBLX. They post new codes and also the latest game updates. The creators are also available on their private Discord channel. Fans can join it to get more fresh codes and connect with other gamers.

