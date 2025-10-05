How to watch Batman movies in order? Complete chronological order detailed

The number of Batman movies that DC fans have been bombarded with over the years speaks volumes about the character's popularity across the globe. When DC Comics first introduced Batman in 1939, creators Bob Kane and Bill Finger knew they had a winning idea on their hands, but even they couldn't have predicted that the brooding hero would gain "icon" status and remain relevant for years on end.

Ad

When it comes to Batman movies, there are many different versions ranging from animation to live-action. DC fans who want to watch the Batman movies in chronological order should bear in mind that there isn't a specific timeline followed by all of them. There is also little to no link between several Batman movies, which means that going by order of release is a good idea.

In this list, we take a look at all the live-action Batman movies, excluding the short cameos, that DC fans can watch in the right order.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Here's how you can watch 12 Batman movies in the right order for your next superhero movie marathon

1) Batman (1966)

This Batman movie featured many faces from the original TV show (Image via Adam West Facebook)

This iconic title deserves a spot on every Batman movie watchlist because it is the first full-length theatrical adaptation. New DC fans who aren't familiar with Adam West's Batman will find him to be very different from his successors. Instead of a dark and brooding demeanor, West's Batman is cheerful and goofy. This is mainly because at the time, the character was targeted towards young children.

Ad

Burt Ward plays Robin. Both actors reprise the roles from Batman (1966), a TV show whose popularity led to this companion feature film. There is no doubt that this Batman movie directed by Leslie H. Martinson does feel a bit childish at times, but it still manages to pack several good action scenes, clever gags and fun twists, all of which add to the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: Batman is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Roku.

Ad

2) Batman (1989)

The soundtrack of this Batman movie was written by Prince (Image via Warner Bros)

With this Batman movie, Tim Burton transported viewers to a version of Gotham that was more faithful to the comic books. It was messy and chaotic, which prompted Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne to take justice into his own hands. This Batman movie also introduced Joker, portrayed by Jack Nicholson, who did a good job capturing the menacing and unpredictable nature of the iconic villain.

Ad

While it has to be said that the conflict between Batman and Joker isn't exactly the psychological tug-of-war that the audience has grown used to seeing in recent years, this Batman movie still has plenty going for it. Keaton brings his own charm to the character. His Batman is serious when things need to be done, but also has a charming, witty side that comes forth from time to time.

Where to watch: Batman can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Ad

3) Batman Returns (1992)

This Batman movie had an extensive marketing campaign (Image via Warner Bros)

This is the second Batman movie by Tim Burton to star Michael Keaton in the titular role. The plot pits Batman against three formidable opponents - Danny DeVito's Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, Christopher Walken's Max Shreck and Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Ad

There is no question that good villains are quintessential to the success of Batman movies, and the ones with memorable antagonists have received considerably more love from movie goers. Out of the three in this movie, DeVito stood out the most because of his animalistic features and the way he captured the tragedy and villainy aspects of the character.

The superhero movie also benefits from a fitting soundtrack that matches the vibe of Burton's dark and gritty aesthetic.

Ad

Where to watch: Batman Returns can be streamed on HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) Batman Forever (1995)

Many fans criticized the screenplay of this movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Joel Schumacher, this is the only Batman movie on this list to star Val Kilmer as the caped superhero. In Batman Forever, Tommy Lee Jones' Two-Face and Jim Carrey's Riddler start to extract information from the minds of Gotham City's residents to find Batman's true identity. Chris O'Donnell plays Dick Grayson, who eventually becomes Batman's right-hand man, Robin.

Ad

Schumacher's vision varied greatly from Burton's, and the proof is in the cinematic approach. The dark and sinister vibe of Gotham is rather dulled in this Batman movie, but the movie still did well at the box office, grossing over $336 million worldwide. The main highlight of Batman Forever has to be Carrey, who embodies the Riddler's eccentric personality to the T.

Where to watch: Batman Forever is available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

5) Batman & Robin (1997)

Many lines from this Batman movie have been turned into viral memes (Image via Warner Bros)

Even though Batman Forever swerved slightly from the dark and gothic style, the one Batman movie that felt like a complete 360-degree turn is Batman & Robin. Schumacher returned for a second time, but in this movie, George Clooney replaces Val Kilmer as Batman.

Ad

Somehow, the treatment of Batman & Robin seemed closer to the 1966 adaptation than any of the other installments in between. In this Batman movie, the superhero duo face off against Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman).

Even though the title has its funny moments, Batman & Robin felt more like a parody movie and was highly criticized by movie goers and critics. Its failure was also the reason why it took so long for Warner Bros to approve a new Batman movie.

Ad

Where to watch: Batman & Robin can be viewed on Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Batman Begins (2005)

This popular Batman movie grossed over $371.9 million worldwide (Image via Warner Bros)

This Christopher Nolan movie is a reboot of the Batman film series. Helmed by Christian Bale, Batman Begins explores the origin of Bruce Wayne and his motivation to uproot the dark forces that threaten to destroy Gotham. Liam Neeson's Ra's al Ghul and Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow employ different cunning methods to amplify chaos and destruction in the city.

Ad

Nolan's approach, different from the directors who came before him, was to portray Bruce Wayne's mental turmoil and that he was still just an ordinary man under the suit. This helped make him relatable to modern audiences who needed a superhero who came with flaws and vulnerabilities.

It was also a clever move to infuse tech and gadgets that bordered on what's plausible instead of showing something that felt unjustifiable and over-the-top.

Ad

Where to watch: Batman Begins is available on HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Hulu.

7) The Dark Knight (2008)

This highly-rated Batman movie ranks among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time (Image via Warner Bros)

Out of all The Dark Knight trilogy films by Christopher Nolan, this Batman movie stands out because of its intelligent narrative that focuses on the disturbing mind games between Christian Bale's Batman and Heath Ledger's Joker.

Ad

Many DC fans weren't sure if Ledger would be able to bring the intensity needed to play Joker, but he proved all the haters wrong by delivering one of the most powerful performances of his life. His efforts were awarded with several posthumous awards.

Superhero movies in general aren't complex, but this Batman movie showed through example that it can be done, and done well. The writers also deserve credit for adding unpredictable twists that help enhance the viewing experience.

Ad

Where to watch: The Dark Knight can be streamed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Hulu.

8) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

This Batman movie premiered in New York City on July 16, 2012 (Image via Warner Bros)

This Batman movie follows the events of The Dark Knight. The crimes of District Attorney Harvey Dent are kept a secret so that the morale of the people doesn't break. Instead, Batman takes the fall for his evil doings.

Ad

Even though organized crime is temporarily eradicated in Gotham, it comes back with a vengeance when Tom Hardy's Bane plans to destroy the city with nuclear weapons, forcing Batman out of retirement. Nolan was clever about choosing villains who would give the brooding hero a run for his money, but Hardy's Bane, albeit intimidating, didn't quite have the same impact as Ledger's Joker.

The narrative of The Dark Knight Rises leans on the emotional side, which seemed fitting as Nolan envisioned it as a conclusion for the trilogy. One character who fit right in with the tone of the movie was Alfred Pennyworth, portrayed by Michael Caine. The strained relationship between Pennyworth and Wayne added more depth to the overarching plot.

Ad

Where to watch: The Dark Knight Rises can be viewed on Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

9) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman was distinctively different from Christian Bale's version (Image via Warner Bros)

This is the first Batman movie starring Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader. Directed by Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the second film in the DC Extended Universe. In the movie, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor manipulates Batman into thinking that Henry Cavill's Superman is a possible threat to humanity.

Ad

Even though the two superheroes have appeared together in several comic books, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the first time that they shared the screen in a live-action adaptation, and so, DC fans had high expectations from the matchup. Thankfully, the movie delivered in terms of character development and adrenaline-pumping action scenes.

There is a director's cut version of this Batman movie that boasts 31 minutes of additional footage which became available in home media formats.

Ad

Where to watch: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

10) Justice League (2017)

A director's cut, named Zack Snyder's Justice League, was released in 2021 (Image via Warner Bros)

On paper, the coming together of different superheroes seemed like a sure-shot winner, but the movie suffered from several production woes that took a toll on the overall storytelling.

Ad

The narrative is set after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. After the death of Superman (Henry Cavill), Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman have to look for capable heroes who will help them stop Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of Parademons.

In terms of the visuals, this movie does keep the audience immersed, which is no surprise as Zack Snyder is known for his stylized shots and imaginative camera work. Even though each character is charming in their own way, the story needed more depth to complement the star power.

Ad

Where to watch: Justice League is available for streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video.

11) The Batman (2022)

Robert Pattinson's Batman is a young version of the character who is in the starting phase of his vigilante career (Image via Warner Bros)

This Batman movie by Matt Reeves marked the departure of Ben Affleck as Batman, with Robert Pattinson taking his spot. Yet another reboot of the Batman film series, it takes viewers back to Gotham City. It is Batman's second year of fighting crime, and he is focused on capturing Paul Dano's Riddler, who has been targeting the city's elite.

Ad

It is interesting to note that Reeves doubles down on the dark and gritty theme with interesting results. He also brings the viewer's attention back to Batman's acute investigating skills, which weren't given as much prominence in the earlier titles. The action scenes are thrilling and well-executed, but it does take up less screen time than other Batman movies on this list.

Where to watch: The Batman can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and HBO Max.

Ad

12) The Flash (2023)

Many viewers criticized the visual effects of the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

The 13th film in the DC Extended Universe, this movie by Andy Muschietti focuses on Barry Allen, aka The Flash, portrayed by Ezra Miller. When the character travels back in time to save his mother, he becomes stranded in an alternate past.

Ad

There are two versions of Batman who make an appearance in this movie, one played by Ben Affleck and the other portrayed by Michael Keaton. It is interesting to note that Keaton's Batman is featured more heavily and plays a pivotal role in the storyline.

While Miller does a decent job of capturing the mannerisms of a young Barry Allen, the main highlight has to be Keaton, who knows exactly how to keep the audience invested in the narrative.

Ad

Where to watch: The Flash is available on Netflix and Apple TV+.

While fans wait for The Batman: Part II, scheduled to release in 2027, they can indulge in these Batman movies that are all distinctively different and enjoyable in their own ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More