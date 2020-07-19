10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Veteran Champion discusses retirement, why Drew McIntyre wanted some Superstars to leave

On-screen, this week’s WWE shows revolved around the seven matches that have been announced for The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Five titles are set to be defended on the show, including the WWE Championship and both Women’s Championships, while Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Wyatt Swamp Fight) and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Eye for an Eye match) have also been announced.

Behind the scenes this week, we learned that a SmackDown veteran regularly considers his long-term future as an in-ring competitor, despite being one of WWE’s most impressive Superstars, and Dolph Ziggler spoke about Drew McIntyre wanting certain WWE colleagues to leave the company.

Let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus eight others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Drew McIntyre legitimately wanted some WWE Superstars to leave

Ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler spoke on The Bump about his real-life conversation with the Scot that led to them becoming tag team partners in 2018.

Ziggler said McIntyre did not like that some Superstars in the WWE locker room were going “three-quarters speed”, adding that he wanted rid of “hangers-on”.

McIntyre has said in media interviews over the last three years that he could sense a lack of desire amongst people in WWE, but it is interesting to know that he legitimately wanted some of his colleagues to leave the company.

#9 AJ Styles discussed his WWE retirement plans

There has been a lot of talk about veteran WWE Superstars coming to the end of their careers over the last year, especially since Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.

In AJ Styles’ case, “The Phenomenal One” recently turned 43 and he has previously stated that he expects his current WWE deal to be the last one of his wrestling career.

Speaking on ViBe & Wrestling, the SmackDown Superstar said he has got to the stage where his mind and body argue with each other about what he can and cannot do in the ring. Right now, he plans to keep going for as long as his mind and body allow it.