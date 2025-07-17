10 Wrestling Legends who should appear on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is WWE's second-longest-running televised primetime program behind Monday Night RAW. Most recently, the blue brand ranked number one in the 18-49 demographic. However, the show has also lost nearly a million viewers in the United States compared to the same time last year. WWE SmackDown moved to the USA Network in mid-September 2024, transitioning to cable after its stint on network television with FOX came to an end.

The blue brand could benefit from utilizing notable names from past eras of professional wrestling. WWE isn't shy when it comes to capitalizing on nostalgia. Recently, the TKO-operated promotion featured Goldberg's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event and included female wrestling icons like Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus as active participants in the second-ever Evolution premium live event. Bella also wrestled on the most recent episode of RAW, defeating former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green in a singles match.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a wealth of top talent to feature in its Friday night timeslot. However, the show might need some legends to help generate additional interest in the blue brand. Therefore, the Endeavor-owned company should consider promoting future appearances from a select group of sports entertainment icons, all representing bygone eras that are beloved by wrestling fans worldwide.

#10. Six-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan

The Hulkster is undoubtedly one of professional wrestling's most legendary performers. Hogan received a negative response from the live audience at the premiere of RAW on Netflix, but that does nothing to discredit his achievements and the tremendous impact he had in the former World Wrestling Federation and the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling. Even though he may be polarizing to many, none can deny what he's accomplished, creating two boom periods in professional wrestling and turning the sport into a pop culture phenomenon.

The 71-year-old legend has been retired from in-ring competition for over a decade, but that won't stop him from making televised appearances to cut promos as The Hulkster. John Cena's retirement tour is more than halfway finished, but there's still time for a legend like Hogan to appear and cut a promo about the Undisputed WWE Champion and his SummerSlam challenger, Cody Rhodes.

The former nWo leader could help spark additional interest in the Cody-Cena feud by having a memorable in-ring promo with both men, which could be advertised beforehand as a way to increase ratings. There would also be the chance of Hogan reverting to his Hollywood gimmick and joining Cena as an onscreen villain.

#9. Eight-time WWE Champion The Rock

The Great One is a megastar in pro wrestling and Hollywood movies, becoming an entertainment icon who's recognized and beloved by people all over the world. In 2025, The Rock wanted the soul of Cody Rhodes and ended up playing a major role in John Cena's heel turn. However, following the Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event, the Brahma Bull disappeared from WWE programming, leaving many fans and observers hoping for his return.

Cody and Cena are scheduled to have their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship in what is likely to be SummerSlam's main event. There's still time for The Rock to reappear during Cena's retirement tour, once more placing himself into the middle of the company's biggest storyline.

Dwayne Johnson has reportedly pitched the idea of Rhodes turning heel, so perhaps The Rock may play a pivotal role in The American Nightmare potentially turning to the dark side sometime in the future, maybe as soon as SummerSlam. If that ends up being the case, Cena and Rhodes could perform a double turn, resulting in Big Match John turning face and The Rock finally taking Cody's soul.

#8. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion returned on the July 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown during an in-ring segment with Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. Tiffy announced that she had handpicked Stratus to be her opponent for the Evolution premium live event. Trish appeared on the following episode of SmackDown in the lead-up to her title match with Stratton. Tiffany would successfully defend her Women's Championship against Trish, but that doesn't necessarily mean the legend's in-ring return is over.

With SummerSlam being a two-night event, WWE could use the star power of the legendary Trish Stratus to help promote its Biggest Party of the Summer. Much like with Tiffany Stratton, Stratus could put over a talent on the blue brand like Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force can gain some much-needed heel heat and put herself back into the spotlight by targeting the beloved Trish and laying her out in the ring, hitting her with a devastating Banzai Drop.

Trish could also potentially appear on a future episode of SmackDown to congratulate Stratton for her win at Evolution and give both Tiffy and Jade Cargill words of advice before their match at SummerSlam.

#7. Five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

If SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is ever taken out of commission via an attack from a vicious heel wrestler like Drew McIntyre or a psychotic babyface like Randy Orton, Aldis would need someone to fill in for him as GM. The GM's real-life wife, Mickie James, would be a good choice to act as his temporary replacement. Back in 2023, rumors surfaced of a WWE storyline pitch involving Hardcore Country being named the co-GM of the blue brand alongside Aldis. However, those alleged plans never materialized.

Mickie led a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career during her time in WWE and TNA, becoming a five-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, a five-time WWE Women's Champion, and a one-time Divas Champion. Her feud with Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22 put her on the map with women's wrestling, and in 2025, WWE could allow her to do something similar with the future of the women's division. Though she appears to be less physically involved with pro wrestling compared to earlier years in her career, James still has a lot to contribute to the business outside the ring.

James was last featured as a recurring character on cable television during the first season of WWE LFG. Mickie also reportedly holds an executive position with Ohio Valley Wrestling. Perhaps someday she'll join Nick Aldis as an authority figure on Friday nights for the blue brand.

#6. Mosh and #5. Thrasher of The Headbangers

The headbanging duo from the Attitude Era signed Legends contracts with the Endeavor-owned company in 2023, yet they haven't returned to weekly shows like RAW or SmackDown. Their nostalgia agreement covers licensing and merchandise-related business, resulting in the release of a Headbangers t-shirt on the WWE Shop website as well as appearances in video games such as WWE 2K24 and WWE 2K25.

World Wrestling Entertainment could still benefit from featuring Mosh and Thrasher as active competitors to help elevate the company's tag team division. While the blue brand appears to have the most stacked tag division on the main roster, there's still space for legends like The Hardys and The Headbangers to add a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Mosh and Thrasher could work with a team like DIY, helping put over Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa as heels. The former WWF World Tag Team Champions could also find themselves in the middle of a rivalry between DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns, potentially seeing themselves picking up a massive victory with the help of an interfering team like MCMG.

#4. Matt and #3. Jeff Hardy, also known as The Hardy Boyz, could make WWE SmackDown exciting again

The Hardys rose to fame in the former World Wrestling Federation during the Attitude Era, leading to a renaissance in tag team wrestling during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Matt and Jeff would hold numerous reigns in the singles and tag team divisions across multiple pro wrestling promotions. The brothers continue to amaze audiences in 2025 as members of the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling roster. Considering the decades-long history of The Hardys in WWE as well as the ongoing talent-sharing agreement with TNA, it seems as if it's only a matter of time before The Hardy Boyz are back on RAW or SmackDown.

When it comes to in-ring performers on the blue brand, The Hardys appear to have their eyes set on The Motor City Machine Guns. Earlier this year, Jeff Hardy talked about wanting to have a match between The Hardys and MCMG. Two years ago, his brother Matt also appeared on a podcast and expressed interest in a dream match between the two teams. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have also been open to a bout with the legendary Hardys, making public statements advocating for this potential in-ring showdown. Neither duo has ever battled the other in tag team competition, but that could all change if Matt and Jeff returned to SmackDown.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks are the current holders of the blue brand's WWE Tag Team Championship. Considering the history between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, perhaps there's a story to be told between The Hardys and the spiritual successors of The Wyatt Family. There would also be the chance of Jeff Hardy reintroducing his 'Willow' persona if he and Matt were to feud with SmackDown's spooky stable.

There are numerous other groups that The Hardys could potentially face if they were to return to the blue brand, including The Street Profits, DIY, Pretty Deadly, Fraxiom, and Legado Del Fantasma. Matt and Jeff have history with Axiom and Nathan Frazer, retaining the TNA World Tag Team Championship against the high-flying Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock in March 2025.

WWE Hall of Famers #2. Brie and #1. Nikki Bella, collectively known as The Bella Twins

Nikki Bella has wrestled three times at WWE events in 2025, most recently defeating Chelsea Green on the July 14 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Hall of Famer would later indicate in an interview on the RAW Recap podcast that her program with Green isn't over and that she's "probably going to have to show up on SmackDown."

The Hot Mess has backup in the form of The Secret Hervice, also known as The Green Regime. Considering that Chelsea has goons like Alba Fyre and Piper Niven in her corner, Nikki may need the help of her sister Brie and reform The Bella Twins on WWE programming. The two-time Divas Champion might also team up with Stephanie Vaquer, who defended Nikki after The Secret Hervice performed a post-match beatdown on Bella on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nikki Bella eliminated Green, Piper (with Vaquer's assistance), and Fyre from the Evolution battle royal on July 13, 2025. Bella and Vaquer banded together to eliminate Niven. Chelsea was thrown over the top rope by Bella after Stephanie's Devil's Kiss and Nikki's Rack Attack 2.0 finisher. It wouldn't be surprising if The Green Regime were looking for revenge against Vaquer and the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time. Nikki also teased that she has unfinished business with Chelsea, suggesting that their story together is far from over.

Nikki Bella has plenty of potential opponents to keep her busy as part of WWE's women's division. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day need consistent competition to thrive as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Bella Twins, who never won tag titles, could become serious contenders for their straps if the former Total Divas stars were to return as an onscreen duo.

