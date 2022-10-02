4 current WWE Superstars who had short marriages

Several current WWE Superstars have been married for more than a decade. For example, Rey Mysterio tied the knot with his wife Angie Gutierrez 26 years ago. AJ Styles has also been with his wife Wendy Jones for nearly 22 years.

Meanwhile, a few current WWE Superstars have had relatively short marriages. While some of these wrestlers divorced after nearly two years, others barely hit the one-year mark.

Here are four current WWE Superstars who've had relatively short marriages.

#4. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair with her ex-husband, Kenneth Cameron

In 2010, two years before she joined WWE, Charlotte Flair married her first husband, Riki Johnson. However, their marriage ended three years later.

Flair's second marriage was even shorter. In 2013, The Queen tied the knot with former WWE Superstar Kenneth Cameron (aka Thom Latimer). In her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," The Queen disclosed how she and Cameron kicked off their relationship.

"I met Tom during his time as a trainee in the developmental program. We were friends and saw one another in groups of FCW people when we were all hanging out. We were both coming from recent relationships. Since we were friends, we agreed to take things slowly, which made sense (...) He had been released from his WWE developmental contract when we decided to try dating," she wrote.

The couple's marriage only lasted two years when Flair and Cameron officially split in 2015. The Queen addressed their divorce in her book, explaining that they wanted different things.

"When I came home from the road, Tom was leaving. When I was leaving, he came home. Tom's travel schedule changed, his group of friends changed, and the little time we'd dedicated to each other before was now gone. We both devoted ourselves to our work, not each other.... Going to theme parks and sushi Sundays felt like a world away. A part of me felt like Tom wanted to go back to the partying lifestyle of old-school wrestling: living out of your suitcase, every night in a different town and a different good time after the shows. He used to say, 'Wrestling’s not wrestling anymore.' I'd think, 'It is to me.'... At that point, I felt that I had outgrown the relationship."

Last May, Cameron tied the knot with fellow NWA star Kamille. Just six days later, Flair married Andrade El Idolo.

#3. Gigi Dolin

Before signing with WWE in 2021, Gigi Dolin spent several years competing on the independent circuit. That was when the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion first met current AEW star Darby Allin.

The two hit it off and began a romantic relationship. Dolin and Allin dated for a few months before tying the knot in November 2018. However, their marriage lasted less than two years. In August 2020, Dolin announced that she and her husband were getting divorced.

On the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, the Toxic Attraction member disclosed why she and the AEW star divorced.

"We realize we got married really young and really fast. He proposed after dating me for four months. That works for some people, but for us, we realized we were not mature enough to handle that label of marriage. Sometimes just the label of marriage can add so much pressure and stress to a relationship. It's hard to get people who haven't been married to understand that. Let's remove this label and then let's see how things go. Since we removed that label of being married, we've been getting along great," she explained. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she and Allin were still friends.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge with his ex-wife, Lisa Ortiz

In November 2001, Edge married WWE Superstar Val Venis' sister, Alannah Morley. Their marriage lasted less than three years as the couple officially divorced in March 2004.

In October of that same year, The Rated R Superstar tied the knot with his second wife, Lisa Ortiz. In his book, "Adam Copeland on Edge," the former WWE Champion disclosed that Ortiz entered his life during a rough period when his marriage to Morley fell apart, and his future in WWE was uncertain after suffering a neck injury.

"At the time this was all taking place, the last thing that was on my mind was meeting someone else, but (just like the horseshit) you can't control what life hands you. That's when I met Lisa (I had actually met her three years prior, but we were both in other relationships and the meeting was simply a hello). She is a beautiful hybrid of nationalities ranging from Puerto Rican, Hawaiian, Chinese, German, and a few others. She walked into my life during a rough period, and somehow she was able to pull me through some of my most difficult times. It was like she hit me in the heart with a hammer lathered in love (oh yeah, the cheese meter just hit feta range, but I had to, it was too good not to use!)."

Edge's second marriage was shorter than his first. About four months after the couple's wedding, the Hall of Famer's affair with Lita came to light and his relationship with his wife collapsed. The couple officially divorced in November 2015.

The Rated R Superstar is now married to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The couple has two daughters.

#1. Drew McIntyre

After participating in the 2007 Diva Search competition, Taryn Terrell signed a contract with WWE. That same year, Drew McIntyre joined the Stamford-based company.

While working together, the two wrestlers fell in love. On the Daily Record in 2010, the Scottish Warrior disclosed that he and Terrell instantly clicked when they first met.

"From the moment Taryn and I met just over a year ago, we clicked. It was a fantastic moment and our relationship has just got better and better."

The couple tied the knot in May 2010. However, their marriage ended just a year later; McIntyre and Terrell divorced in May 2011.

About five years later, McIntyre tied the knot with his second wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel. Meanwhile, his ex-wife married motorcyclist and stuntman Joseph Dryden in 2015.

