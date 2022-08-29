4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 31-Time Champion can retire "if he wants" despite WWE contract, Megastar set to miss Clash at the Castle?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's going to be a big week as we are days away from the big stadium show Clash at the Castle 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

As Drew McIntyre gets ready to try and end Roman Reigns' two-year Universal title run, there has been a lot brewing in the world of wrestling. This week's edition features updates on potential retirements, big names set to miss Clash at the Castle, detailed changes backstage in WWE post-Vince McMahon's retirement.It also features a major change to the WWE Draft after years, an update on the highly-anticipated TV-14 rating switch, a young superstar who will get pushed, and more.

Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: Update on Edge's WWE contract after retirement tease

How long will Edge wrestle for?

Edge wrestled his first match in Canada in over 12 years last week on RAW. In the main event in his hometown of Toronto, he defeated his first Judgment Day recruit, Damian Priest. However, what he said post-RAW took fans by surprise.

Edge revealed after RAW went off the air that he wants to return to Toronto in 2023 to have his final match. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Edge signed a three-year contract but can reportedly retire whenever he wants to:

“He (Edge) signed a three-year deal when he came back, but of course if he wants to retire he can retire.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

We hope this is true because it would be good to allow Edge to retire on his own terms - something that he wasn't able to do in 2011 that bothered him.

#3. Hope isn't true: Ronda Rousey's status for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Ronda Rousey has been praised since her heel turn recently

Ronda Rousey has received a lot of praise since she turned heel. Everything about her, from her presence to her promos, feels more natural. She has been making waves on SmackDown, even though she isn't next in line for Liv Morgan.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ronda Rousey isn't scheduled for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022:

"I don’t know if Rousey will be going to Cardiff for the show but she is not going to be scheduled for a match. The original plan for the show was to have her on it which is why they got her back on TV right away," Meltzer said.

We hope this isn't true, but given that she hasn't been booked for a match yet, it's unlikely that she will compete. It's just a bit of a surprise to not include such a big star for such a big show.

#3. Hope is true: Positive changes within WWE post-Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon recently turned 77 years old

It shouldn't come as a surprise that there is a honeymoon phase feeling within WWE among everyone that works backstage. The following report puts into perspective just how much of an impact one person can have on all the backstage staff. Many staff members didn't even get the credit they deserved for working year-round.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider gave a big backstage report on the "massive night and day" difference after Vince McMahon's retirement. The report essentially stated that virtually every aspect of the company from people working in production, announcers, cameramen, directors, etc. has experienced a positive difference. The concluding paragraph of the report sums up the situation of how great things are under the new regime of Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H:

"We've heard from several who were looking to leave just a few months ago who have reconsidered that decision and many, many others who have pointed out how happy they are and how they hope the current "honeymoon feeling" of the new regime remains, because it's already meant a world of difference in their day to day professional lives."

We hope this is true and given how detailed this report is about the overall happiness and positivity, we are confident that it is and will continue to lead to a big change in WWE programming.

#2. Hope isn't true: An unfortunate update on WWE's change to TV-14

Fans were excited at the prospect of a change to TV-14

When reports emerged that WWE was planning a change to TV-14, there was a lot of excitement. It has been14 years since the start of the PG Era, and fans still reminisce about the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression era - both of which had far edgier content.

However, the PG Era has now been going on longer than the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras combined. And from the looks of things, nothing is going to change on that front.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated that multiple sources confirmed that WWE won't be changing to a TV-14 rating anytime soon.

We hope this isn't true, but we understand the decision as the PG Era has been by far the most profitable in the company's history.

#2. Hope is true: Big WWE main roster debuts set to happen soon

The main roster has been injected with fresh, returning superstars - from the likes of Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross to Hit Row and Johnny Gargano. However, the big debuts don't look like they're going to stop anytime soon.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are currently plans for Solo Sikoa, Indi Hartwell, and members of the Legado Del Fantasma faction to debut on the main roster.

We hope this is true because all of these names will make great and fresh additions to the WWE main roster. Indi Hartwell in particular would be a great addition to the intriguing Dexter Lumis storyline.

#1. Hope isn't true: Big change in plans for the upcoming WWE Draft

There may not be a WWE Draft in 2022

October has been the month when fans have witnessed the WWE Draft take place over the last few years. 2019, 2020, and 2021 have seen crucial episodes of the draft on both RAW and SmackDown. Naturally, there is anticipation for the upcoming draft this year - one that may not take place.

A report from RSN stated that there are plans for the WWE Draft to be moved to post-WrestleMania 39 in 2023:

"WWE changes the rosters every so often with a draft, but they aren't nailing down plans just yet. It was reported that after Mania' is a likely landing spot, as it has in most years, we are told that the next draft is a constant internal discussion that has not been decided yet,"

We hope this isn't true as it will be a big loss to miss the annual draft. The only positive of this is that Survivor Series will feel a little more important as the last few years have seen brand rivalries with changed rosters before any superstar has even settled into a brand.

#1. Hope is true: Triple H's plans for Theory after Vince McMahon's retirement

Many have questioned what lies ahead for Mr. Money in the Bank Theory. He was absent for a good part of August and only recently returned. Given that he was Vince McMahon's favorite both on and off-screen, many fans have speculated what the future could hold for him.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Triple H still plans to push Theory as a top star despite Vince McMahon's retirement

"Dolph Ziggler is kind of the odd man out because they were gonna run with Ziggler and Theory at all the (house) shows… the idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience, because Theory is the one that they really want to groom, and it appears Levesque hasn’t done anything to change that. They like the guy – good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

We hope this is true because Theory is the right choice to be the next top star of the company.

Theory gave a bizarre excuse behind why he failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam. Read his explanation here.

You can watch wrestling legend Al Snow, as well as Michelle Green, talk about Vince McMahon's retirement here.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil