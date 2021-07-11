4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Underrated WWE star not leaving for AEW, Reason why John Cena's WWE career could be in risk

This week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't features the latest on backstage news, big returns, expiring contracts, injuries, controversies, and more.

WWE returns to "normal" this coming week as the live touring schedule is set to restart. It kicks off on SmackDown, which is two days before Money in the Bank 2021.

It's going to be a big week in the world of wrestling and here are some of the big rumors of the week:

#4. Hope is true: Chad Gable's WWE status

Chad Gable has gotten steady TV time for a while now

There are fewer stars on the WWE roster more underrated than Chad Gable. He's close to completing five years on the main roster and this year, he has been regularly featured on SmackDown.

That's perhaps thanks to Gable's pairing with Otis, who turned heel when aligning with him. Even then, Chad Gable still falls into the category of underutilized superstars in WWE, especially looking at how talented he is.

Many have compared him to Kurt Angle in his peak NXT days with Jason Jordan and The American Alpha. The comparisons did him no favor, but he spent a few years floundering on the WWE main roster.

Hopefully, this changes at some point. It could still happen, especially since Gable is only 35 years old - a young age for a male WWE Superstar. But with top-tier talent getting released from the company with their increasingly regular cuts, nobody's job status seems certain except for a select few.

Dax Harwood of AEW teased fans by implying that Chad Gable's WWE contract was coming up soon:

Wait, what’s all this #1 talk?! I know you’re not allowed to respond to me publicly for about 2 more months, but c’mon man! HE’S your #1?! https://t.co/8Hv8kBp3AG — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 8, 2021

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that it was more in jest by Harwood and that Gable has plenty of time left on his WWE contract. He further stated that several AEW superstars would push for Tony Khan to sign Chad Gable if he becomes a free agent. Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

While Chad Gable might still be with WWE for now, several AEW talents told Sean Ross Sapp that if Gable were free and clear of WWE, they would heavily push to get the talented performer into All Elite Wrestling.

We hope this is true because it seems like a win-win situation for Gable. Hopefully, he proves his ability to WWE higher-ups and gets a singles push down the line. He has a rare all-round ability that he hasn't had the opportunity to showcase.

