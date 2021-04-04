4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Why a few RAW stars are 'unhappy' with Vince McMahon, Unexpected change in WrestleMania 37 main event?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're less than a week away from the Grandest Stage of Them All - WrestleMania.

With fans finally set to return to WWE shows after over a year away, there is a lot to look forward to. This week's edition will feature several backstage rumors from WWE - primarily centered around WrestleMania 37 and the build to it. Here are the biggest rumors of the past week.

#4. Hope is true: The Hurt Business members unhappy with WWE's decision to split them up

The Hurt Business is over for now.

A controversial decision was made by WWE this past week on RAW. The WWE Champion and CHO of The Hurt Business Bobby Lashley made his anger towards Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander known.

He proceeded to dump the duo out of The Hurt Business and the reaction from fans wasn't a good one. Even future WWE Hall of Famer Batista seemed bewildered at WWE's decision to separate The Hurt Business.

As it turns out, the saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" doesn't apply in WWE. According to Fightful, The Hurt Business members are unhappy with Vince McMahon for his decision to split up the faction. Sportskeeda's Levi Grayshon wrote:

It has also been stated that both MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met with Vince McMahon to discuss the move. Apparently, both Lashley and MVP were very vocal about their disagreement with the split, but McMahon was set in his choice. Following the discussion with McMahon, the CEO of WWE was even more adamant that the split had to go ahead.

We hope that the part about The Hurt Business members being unhappy is true because they have every right to be. MVP, in particular, is why all three men have enjoyed such success in the past year in WWE.

Ultimately, the unfortunate part of it all is that it was simply a move to get heat on Bobby Lashley - who may not even hold the WWE Title post-WrestleMania 37. It was a short-term move for a short-term feud, and it's understandable to see why backstage morale would be low after this.

