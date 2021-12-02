5 rumored WWE real-life romantic relationships that were untrue

In the past few years, many rumors have suggested that some WWE Superstars were dating. However, these speculations were false.

Several WWE Superstars have got into romantic relationships with their colleagues in the past few years. With some trying to keep their romance private, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, as the couple started dating, rumors about their relationship quickly spread in early 2019 until they later confirmed the news.

Rumors have suggested that a few other WWE Superstars have dated in the past few years. These rumors turned out to be untrue. In interviews, some of these wrestlers addressed the speculations, explaining the truth behind them.

Here are five rumored WWE real-life romantic relationships that were not true.

#5. WWE Champion Big E and Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn

Big E joined WWE in 2009 and made his way to the Monday Night RAW main roster three years later. Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn was also on the RAW roster at the time. The two wrestlers spent a lot of time together backstage, and several photos of them circulated on the internet.

Kaitlyn and Big E briefly worked together in 2013 and faced each other in a mixed tag team match. Rumors quickly spread about the two wrestlers being in a relationship.

During his appearance on the Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette earlier this year, Big E denied dating Kaitlyn. He also clarified if he is still keeping in touch with the former Divas Champion.

"Not as much as when we were on the road all the time, of course, and she’s busy with her life. But from time to time, I think I texted her a couple of weeks ago because I’m really proud of her journey. She dealt with a really messy divorce and I met her current lover and he’s a great dude," he said.

Kaitlyn left WWE and retired in 2014. She returned to the squared circle in 2018 to compete on the independent circuit. That same year, she returned to WWE for the first time in four years to participate in the Mae Young Classic tournament, where she was eliminated in the second round. The former Divas Champion also appeared with Big E in an episode of WWE Playback to watch their 2013 match together.

Kaitlyn made her last WWE appearance in 2019 during the RAW Reunion episode. The 35-year-old has not competed since December 2019 and lost her final match against Nicol Lucero at GWA's 3rd Annual Toy Drive.

