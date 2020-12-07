5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE built towards the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view last week on WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile NXT delivered the go-home episode of the show before NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

During WWE RAW, Jeff Hardy defeated Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match, while Cedric Alexander earned an upset win over Xavier Woods. Plus, Lana and Asuka teamed up to defeat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They will get their championship opportunity at TLC.

This week, Randy Orton could look to add fuel to the fire to ignite his rivalry with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Fans could also see The Miz attempt another Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre.

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Austin Theory returned to help Johnny Gargano win back the NXT North American Championship. Gargano is now a record three-time champion. The Undisputed ERA also defeated The Kings of NXT, and Raquel Gonzalez pinned Io Shirai to pick up the victory for Candice LeRae’s team.

But it was the warning from Finn Balor that will likely have the biggest impact during this week’s show.

WWE SmackDown delivered a great show that revolved around Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who continued their rivalry with Kevin Owens. SmackDown also featured a star-studded six-man tag team match in honor of Pat Patterson.

On this week’s show, we could watch the women of the blue brand take charge and build towards TLC. Additionally, Sami Zayn could run into his next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

With so much potential, here's a look at five things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week.

#5 Randy Orton threatens to burn down The Firefly Fun House on WWE RAW

See ya soon Randy.... 😈 https://t.co/kCBe9FcflY — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 30, 2020

One of the most interesting rivalries that has been developing on WWE RAW is the one between Randy Orton and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Alexa Bliss has played a great role in the development of this rivalry. She has already hosted Orton on her talk show, ‘A Moment of Bliss’ twice.

Now that it’s clear that the two men will face off at WWE TLC, their feud could escalate once again this week. Given that Wyatt is focused on Orton instead of the WWE Championship, it feels like this feud has only just begun.

We’ve heard Wyatt and Bliss talk about the time Orton burned down the Wyatt Compound on several occasions. WWE could have history repeat itself during this rivalry. WWE must allow "The Viper" to at least threaten to burn down the Firefly Fun House on this week’s RAW to make this storyline even more compelling.

Seth Rollins set fire to Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House during their rivalry. Now, Orton could look to do something similar to send a message to "The Fiend." In doing so, he could aim to take down Wyatt and silence the voices in his head.