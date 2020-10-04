5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Major changes to WrestleMania 37 main event revealed, WWE moving popular SmackDown star to NXT again?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't! It's been an action-packed week in the world of wrestling and WWE, so let's jump right into the rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: WWE constantly making changes to WrestleMania 37 main event

Edge has been in the plans for the WrestleMania 37 main event.

WrestleMania 37 is now getting closer and closer, and this is normally the time when WWE starts or has already started long-term storylines to culminate at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the circumstances surrounding it, many things are uncertain for WrestleMania 37, including the venue (which we'll get to later).

Edge was a name who was in the original plans for the WrestleMania 37 main event. If reports are to be believed, the idea was for Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship eventually and hold on to it until WrestleMania, with Edge expected to return and win the 2021 Royal Rumble.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there's still a lot of uncertainty as to when Edge could return. Given that recovery from a major tricep injury can take six to eight months, Edge could possibly return only in February.

As a result, WWE has had to constantly shift plans for the WrestleMania 37 main event, as per WON. Sportskeeda's Lennard Surrao wrote:

WWE has changed the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 37 several times, as reported by Meltzer. As of this writing, there is no definite plan.

We hope the part about the constantly changing plans is true because it's good for WWE to have back-up plans just in case. With so much uncertainty, who can blame them?