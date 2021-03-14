5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE possibly planning to re-hire 2 fired stars after 3 years, John Cena's father says Champion could become a "mid-carder" post-WrestleMania

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We're in the final week of WWE programming before Fastlane 2021, while AEW bounced back from a controversial ending to the Revolution pay-per-view.

The road to WrestleMania is getting closer to its conclusion, and things are getting exciting. Here are some of the top WWE and wrestling rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: WWE planning to re-hire Enzo Amore and Big Cass?

Enzo Amore and Big Cass

This is an interesting one. Enzo Amore was fired from WWE while he was the Cruiserweight Champion - owing to legal issues that he was eventually cleared of. The problem wasn't the issue in itself, but the fact that he hadn't reported it to WWE while it was happening.

It was a mucky situation, but he had to say goodbye to his WWE career just as he was picking up steam as a singles star. Big Cass was injured at that time, and when he returned in 2018, he started a feud with Daniel Bryan.

It didn't last too long, and after reports of issues backstage and mistakes that Big Cass made, he was released soon after. That marked the end of Enzo and Cass' WWE run. They were separated in 2017, but many fans felt that they both had the potential to do big things as a tag team.

There were reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in the summer of 2019 that Triple H wanted to bring Enzo and Cass back to NXT for the USA Network premiere and he intended to make them top stars.

With more rumors circulating recently, Big Cass addressed it, stating that he hasn't received any communication, but that he is sure that his name was brought up in WWE meetings:

Advertisement

"If there was any truth to it, it was never spoken about with me, because I was blindsided by that. I think someone would've maybe called me. But I'm sure maybe there was a meeting where maybe our name came up and that's all anybody needed to be like, 'Oh, there we go,' and put that out there."

We hope this is true because Enzo and Big Cass deserve another shot in WWE. They were one of the most popular tag teams, and rather than splitting them, WWE could make big money from their tag team run.

1 / 10 NEXT