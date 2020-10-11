5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE quietly breaks up current tag team, Major Universal title feud for Roman Reigns canceled?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. Here's what's been happening behind the scenes in the world of WWE and wrestling:

#5. Hope is true: WWE's decision on Andrade and Angel Garza's future

Andrade and Angel Garza

Andrade and Angel Garza were always going to be a short-term, temporary tag team like many in WWE. Angel Garza was never even supposed to get a full-fledged WWE main roster call-up. His debut in February 2020 was solely due to Andrade serving a one-month suspension, and a report had stated that Angel Garza was supposed to move back to NXT after Andrade returned.

Instead, Angel Garza had a few people pushing for him backstage, and he got the permanent call-up. While former faction/tag team member Austin Theory has quietly returned to NXT, there seems to be something different planned for Andrade and Angel Garza.

According to PWInsider, WWE has quietly broken up the duo of Andrade and Angel Garza.

"We are told the Andrade and Angel Garza tag team is no more going forward."

It's a bit of a tricky situation, but we hope that it's true. On one side, you have two extremely talented WWE Superstars who evidently have more individual potential than they do together.

It feels as though the move to make them a tag team was purely to have The Street Profits feud with someone. Now that they are finished with The Street Profits after losing many matches, the Champions have shifted their attention to the recently-returned Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who have re-formed their tag team.

The only concern with the duo breaking up is that one will benefit while the other may not. Given how the two have been positioned, it seems as though WWE may have a slight preference for Angel Garza. As long as it doesn't affect Andrade in the long run, then it's a good decision.