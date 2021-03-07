5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE's post-WrestleMania feud for Roman Reigns, Title change at Elimination Chamber canceled due to real-life incident?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. RAW was a highly-talked-about episode after Bobby Lashley's dominant WWE Championship victory, while SmackDown didn't receive the same praise despite a good main event.

The world of pro wrestling is busy as WrestleMania season approaches, and there is one last pay-per-view stop before The Show of Shows. Here are some of the big rumors of the pro wrestling and WWE world this week:

#5. Hope is true: WWE's post-WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to face Edge at WrestleMania 37, but he has to get through Daniel Bryan first. The latter earned a WWE title shot after defeating Jey Uso inside a steel cage in the main event of SmackDown this past week.

It seems all but guaranteed that Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania 37 as the Universal Champion. Given that he's arguably having the best run of his WWE career right now, it makes sense to have him face Edge - especially since his stock is higher than Daniel Bryan's at the moment.

If Roman Reigns is to retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, then the likeliness of Edge returning for a follow-up run seems less. Post-WrestleMania is when WWE gives full-time superstars the chance to compete for a World title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE could be pushing Cesaro to be Roman Reigns' opponent post-WrestleMania 37:

Speculation from Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer and others is WWE is building Cesaro as an opponent for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37.

We hope this is true because Cesaro would be a perfect Universal Championship feud for Roman Reigns post-WrestleMania 37. He may have little to no chance of beating Reigns, but it's a big chance for Cesaro to have a rare WWE pay-per-view main event under his belt.

Given how AJ Styles did after losing to Roman Reigns in two consecutive pay-per-view main events, Cesaro's stock could rise even in defeat.

