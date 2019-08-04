5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Huge plans for Reigns after SummerSlam, Top RAW Star to be 'inactive' for 3 months

Rohit Nath

What a week!

Welcome to yet another edition of "Wrestling rumours we hope are true and those we hope aren't"!. We're excited to bring this edition to you as it's been a rather exciting and happening week in the world of pro wrestling.

The build to SummerSlam continues and after today, we'll be officially entering SummerSlam week. Why it's taking place unusually early this time, we're not really sure. But either way, there has been a lot of buzz and hype surrounding the show, especially with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in the driver's seat.

This week's rumours are quite interesting in nature, from SummerSlam to the future of WWE to injuries and returns to CM Punk and AEW and more. Without getting much further into it, let's take a look at the rumours of the week that we hope are true - and those we hope aren't!

#5. We hope is true: Jinder Mahal on course for a 2020 return

Enroute recovery!

Jinder Mahal hasn't had much luck in 2019 and it was made worse on June 15th when he wrestled Ali at a live event and ruptured his Patella Tendon. He had to undergo knee surgery as a result and gave an update a few weeks ago that he had his surgery performed successfully.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, The Modern Day Maharaja is expected to return to action by early 2020. That's great news to hear as Jinder Mahal will clearly be back on time for WrestleMania season.

Hopefully, it can be a period off that works out in Mahal's favour as he returns with an actual storyline that can further his character. While we do still see him as a lower-card superstar, it doesn't mean he can't get a small push in the midcard.

