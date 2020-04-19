5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Reason why WWE locker room leaders are 'under pressure', 2-time US Champion still out with concussion?

Roman Reigns (left); Seth Rollins (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't"! The news this past week has been about the mass releasing of employees that WWE did, ranging from talent to backstage producers and various other staff.

That also means that this rumor roundup will be focusing a lot on the past week and what's been happening with the releases. Let's jump right into it.

#5. Hope is true: Pressure on the locker room leaders following the releases

Roman Reigns is considered to be one of the locker room leaders

The mass releasing that WWE did this past week wasn't met with a pleasant response, with the entire locker room said to be angered and disappointed at the way things have been handled with their colleagues.

According to Tom Colohue on Dropkick DiSKussions, there's quite a bit of pressure towards the locker room leaders such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to possibly form a union that helps protect talent:

I think everyone knows who the locker room leaders are in the WWE but there are talent who have been with the company for a while who are looking at those indispensable people, people who are not going to be fired under any circumstances and they are saying to them, 'You need to help us.' I know there is at least a small movement in wrestling to make this happen, whether or not those locker room leaders will listen? We'll have to wait and see but someone has to be very brave is this has to get off the ground.

We hope this is true because it could mean a huge change in wrestling. Whether it happens or not is something to be seen in itself, but right now, it's clear that a change is needed and that talent must be protected more.