5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Repackaged Superstar behind SmackDown 'hacker' storyline, Vince McMahon refuses to turn popular heel into babyface?

The SmackDown hacker (left); Vince McMahon and Triple H (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". This week's edition isn't as grim as last week, which was filled with rumors about the releases in WWE.

We're getting closer to Money in the Bank and new storylines are emerging while new stars could also be on the rise. Let's jump right into it:

#5. Hope is true: The men behind the SmackDown hacker storyline

The hacker

SPOILER ALERT. If you don't want spoilers regarding the 'SmackDown hacker' storyline, then skip to the next page.

Over the past couple of months, glitch-like graphics started appearing on SmackDown in the middle of the show. It re-appeared almost every week, indicating that it was leading to something bigger.

The hacker made his first move before WrestleMania, exposing Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler, leading to the end of Deville's partnership with Mandy Rose. The hacker teased returning.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the two names behind the SmackDown hacker storyline could be Mustafa Ali and a repackaged Chad Gable. Sportskeeda's Abhilash Mendhe wrote:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there's backstage talk in WWE about the mystery hacker being revealed as two current Superstars. The Superstars in question are Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali, with the former possibly being repackaged for this role.

Mustafa Ali has been the name speculated for a while:

There has been tons of speculation as of late in regards to Ali being revealed as the mystery hacker, somewhere down the line. After watching the "Truth Will Be Heard" videos that recently aired on the Blue brand, many speculated that Ali could be the hooded figure who appeared in the clips.

We hope this is true because Chad Gable more than anyone needs to be repackaged. It also gives Ali an interesting storyline to be a part of.