5 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Triple H calls out former champion in front of locker room, Vince McMahon rejects WWE legends' dream faction idea

Brock Lesnar on RAW (left); Triple H (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't! It's been a rather interesting week in the world of wrestling that concluded with AEW's PPV Full Gear - a show that delivered in a big way.

In WWE, the week's shows were filled with invasions upon invasions, with NXT featuring some shocking moments as well. However, one of the biggest bits on the rumor mill was WWE and the locker room dealing with the aftermath of the Saudi Arabia plane incident.

There were a whole lot of contradictory rumors that were spreading and WWE superstars such as Seth Rollins began directly addressing it themselves. This week's edition will feature some of that and what reportedly happened backstage, but there's a lot more happening now as well with Survivor Series just around the corner and these are the rumors we hope are true and those, of course, we hope aren't.

#5. Hope is true: Reason why Kofi Kingston is back in the tag team division

Kofi Kingston has a title again

Many were shocked at how Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship reign ended in just 10 seconds at the hands of Brock Lesnar. However, he has now won The New Day's 7th Tag Team Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kofi Kingston going back to the tag team division isn't a demotion by any means and it's the best way in their eyes to get him back up and running again.

It's also the best thing to do for The New Day since Xavier Woods is out of action for a while to come. We hope this is true because it is, in fact, the best course option for Kofi Kingston following his title loss. He's also a very reliable tag team champion.

