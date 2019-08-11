6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Why Heyman doesn't want Lesnar as Universal Champion, McMahon's new favorite star revealed?

It's SummerSlam week!

It's WWE SummerSlam weekend and we couldn't be more excited. We kicked off the festivities with NXT Takeover: Toronto and what a show it was! Minus the underwhelming Women's match-up, the overall show delivered as usual and just continued to prove that NXT simply can't have a bad Takeover.

Either way, Takeover is behind us and this edition is all set to look at what lies ahead of us. Naturally, the immediate interest is in WWE SummerSlam 2019 and you can read some of the rumours we hope are true and those that aren't right over here.

It's been an extremely interesting week in the world of wrestling and the rumour mill has been abuzz with all sorts of things. From WWE potentially making another big buy, a former champion not being allowed to enter Canada for SummerSlam, huge payouts, Survivor Series plans and more - here are the rumours we hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#6. We hope is true: Goldberg's massive Super ShowDown payday

Goldberg had a disastrous showing at Super ShowDown

We all know by now that Goldberg had a rather embarassing showing at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 when he had a botched-filled match with The Undertaker. However, the Saudi Arabian officials seem to love having legends of the past on their show, viewing them as a big novelty.

As a result, these legends are given massive 7-figure paydays even to compete in relatively short matches. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg was paid a handsome fee of $1 million for his appearance at WWE Super ShowDown. They wrote

"Goldberg’s figure for the one match was considerably more than his one year contract when he came to WWE in 2003-04 ($1 million downside for eight dates per month), but less than his WCW contract ($3 million per year) when he was at his peak”

While we hated the match, we certainly do hope it's true because anyone who can negotiate that kind of a payday certainly deserves it. Good for Goldberg!

