Long-awaited WrestleMania dream match - 7 Superstars who must challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title in 2025

Cody Rhodes has fended off plenty of foes during his nearly year-long reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare is currently the face of World Wrestling Entertainment, holding onto the company's top title since defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL on April 7, 2024.

The former Stardust is technically recognized as a double world champion, considering that the Undisputed Title combines the WWE Championship's and Universal Title's lineage.

2025 has featured only one major televised match with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, which happened at the 38th annual Royal Rumble when Kevin Owens battled Cody Rhodes in a ladder match. Additionally, the title has been defended twice this year in Monday Night RAW dark matches featuring Carmelo Hayes challenging The American Nightmare for the gold.

The new year offers the 39-year-old headliner a plethora of top talent vying for their chance at becoming Undisputed Champion. Only time will tell who will challenge Cody next, but it doesn't hurt guessing who they might be. Without further ado, let's look at seven WWE Superstars who could be challenging for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Title in 2025.

#7. Eight-time WWE Champion The Rock

The Final Boss returned to WWE programming on the February 21, 2025 episode of SmackDown during an in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes. The Great One didn't forget that Cody took away last year's WrestleMania XL dream match that could have been between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The former two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion wants Cody's soul, and he scheduled another meeting between the two, this time at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Rock wants Cody to elevate himself as champion, which may require a one-on-one match with The Final Boss before reaching the next level. Considering his position on TKO's board of directors, Dwayne Johnson has tremendous power within World Wrestling Entertainment.

Theoretically, The Rock could announce himself as Cody's challenger for WrestleMania 41. He could also alter the match stipulation of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber, declaring that the winner would face Jey Uso and Gunther in a Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

There aren't many potential match-ups bigger than The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fans got a tease of this rivalry last year in the lead-up to the main event tag team match featuring Rhodes and Seth Rollins taking on Rock and Roman Reigns during Night One of WWE's 40th annual sports entertainment extravaganza. Whether it's WrestleMania or SummerSlam, 2025 is the right year to feature the dream match between The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull.

The Rock holds a pinfall victory over Cody Rhodes, securing the win following a People's Elbow during the main event of 2024's WrestleMania Saturday. On the RAW after last year's Show of Shows, The Final Boss and Rhodes had an in-ring segment that saw Rocky holding the Undisputed Title around his shoulder, saying "I gotta say that this just kinda feels right." Dwayne Johnson also mentioned that, when he returns, he'll be coming for Cody. That night, Rock declared that his story with The American Nightmare had just begun.

#6. The longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion of all time Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns became a special attraction in WWE during his 1,316-day reign as Universal Champion, the fourth longest world title reign in the company's history. The Tribal Chief dropped his gold to Cody Rhodes at last year's Show of Shows, and he's yet to receive a rematch for the championship currently held by The American Nightmare. The rematch clause is no longer used in WWE, but the company should consider the big business they would achieve with a 'Rhodes vs. Roman' trilogy.

Reigns defeated Dusty Rhodes' youngest son in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Night Two. In 2023, the now-former six-time WWE world champion already proved he could beat the blonde-haired superstar. In 2025, he might have the momentum and ability to conquer The American Nightmare again.

The Tribal Chief isn't scheduled to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this March, meaning he won't be facing Cody Rhodes at this year's WrestleMania unless The Final Boss intervenes on his behalf. Considering he's unlikely to wrestle Cody at 2025's Showcase of the Immortals, WWE's Biggest Party of The Summer would be the ideal outing to cap off the 'Rhodes vs. Reigns' trilogy.

#5. 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena

Wrestling fans are witnessing the beginning stage of John Cena's retirement tour. After he was unsuccessful in winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Cena's last hope for a WrestleMania world title match takes him inside the Elimination Chamber. Cena will punch his ticket for The Show of Shows in Las Vegas if he can win the men's Chamber match this March in Toronto.

The former Doctor of Thuganomics is currently seeking a record-setting 17th reign as World Champion in WWE. Technically, if he were to win the Undisputed Title, Cena would simultaneously receive his 17th and 18th world title reign because the gold Cody carries represents two distinct championships.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is a dream match that needs to happen in 2025. It's a match worthy of a WrestleMania main event, and Cena is a more than worthy challenger for Cody's title on any given night.

#4. Former one-time World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest

The Archer of Infamy is one of Nick Aldis' newest acquisitions signed to SmackDown. Priest is coming off arguably the most successful year of his career, featuring a huge WrestleMania win resulting from a briefcase cash-in on Drew McIntyre and ending with Damian Priest as the new World Heavyweight Champion. During his nearly four-month reign as the red brand's top men's champion, El Campeon successfully defended his strap against major stars like Jey Uso and Seth Rollins.

If he isn't working with the Undisputed WWE Champion in 2025, there's a decent chance that Priest will slip back into a midcard role and find himself competing for the United States Championship. He's one of the six competitors scheduled to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, with the winner receiving a title shot against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. There's a good possibility he won't be the one to face Cody at WrestleMania this year, but he'd still make a credible challenger at a different event sometime in 2025.

#3. Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa seemingly has unfinished business with The American Nightmare. The 31-year-old superstar returned to SmackDown on February 7, 2025, directing his wrath at the Undisputed WWE Champion following the conclusion of that episode's main event tag team match.

Sikoa hopes to bring The Bloodline back to prominence, and the ultimate way to do so would be to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Considering that WrestleMania 41 won't be until mid-April, Solo could keep Cody occupied as a title challenger on the blue brand weeks before The Show of Shows. Considering the building tension between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, The Samoan Werewolf could end up costing Solo his match against Cody, leading to a WrestleMania showdown between both Bloodline members.

#2. Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior had a tremendous year in 2024, proving he's a more than worthy challenger for Cody Rhodes or any other top men's wrestling champion in 2025. Last year, Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber, the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match, and he was briefly the World Heavyweight Champion after besting Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre is at the top of his game, becoming one of the most entertaining and engaging performers on WWE's main roster.

McIntyre is one of six men scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber this March. It has been announced that the winner of that match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. Win or lose, The Scottish Psychopath will predictably get a shot at the company's top prize before the year is finished.

#1. Former five-time WWE World Champion CM Punk

The Second City Saint and Cody Rhodes had an in-ring promo battle on the RAW leading up to this year's Royal Rumble. WWE has teased a WrestleMania showdown between the two, and wrestling fans worldwide would be delighted if the company were to pull the trigger on this rivalry.

CM Punk is one of six competitors scheduled to be locked inside the Men's Elimination Chamber this Saturday. If he wins, Punk will have the opportunity of fulfilling his longtime dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. If that happens, that would be the first time two former AEW competitors are booked to battle at The Show of Shows.

Even if Punk doesn't win at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, there's still a good chance he'll be wrestling for a top title in 2025 if he's healthy enough to compete. The Straight Edge Savior is one of the company's top stars and belongs in a main event position. Considering that the babyface Jey Uso appears well on his way to dominating the World Heavyweight Championship scene in the coming months, perhaps Punk should keep his eyes locked on the Undisputed WWE Title throughout 2025.

