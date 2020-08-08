We welcome you all to another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. It's been a happening week in the WWE as the company, in a bid to boost its viewership figures, injected some freshness into the product.

That meant the introduction of a new faction called 'RETRIBUTION'. However, who were the members of the insurgent group? We may now know the identities of some of the members and WWE's direction for the group.

The WWE future of a suspended Superstar is also up in the air following his mysterious absence.

Vince McMahon reportedly revealed his admiration for the work of three female Superstars during a recent backstage meeting.

Reported details of Roman Reigns' request to Vince McMahon about working with two released Superstars have also been revealed.

Now that WWE has kickstarted Big E's singles run, what's in store for the New Day member moving forward? Details about his immediate future have been disclosed.

Here is the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Vince McMahon is reportedly high on three female WWE Superstars

As reported earlier by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Vince McMahon's mood has been described to be quite 'volatile' of late, and the WWE boss has been a tough man to please when it comes to the creative pitches.

However, McMahon also likes a few Superstars and their work in the company.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a backstage meeting held on July 30th, which was the day of WWE's investment conference call.

The meeting was 'brutal' as Vince McMahon didn't approve anything. A follow-up meeting was organized the following day on July 31st, which reportedly went on for four grueling hours.

It was noted that Vince McMahon spoke for a long time and expressed his love for Bayley's work and the SmackDown Women's Champion's new persona.

Vince McMahon also said that he sees Bianca Belair and Peyton Royce as singles stars in the future. Here's what Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

There was a meeting during the day before the investment call on 7/30 described as brutal as Vince approved nothing. They had another meeting on 7/31 which lasted four hours. He did talk forever about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona and that he sees Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as singles stars.