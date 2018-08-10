Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 WWE Rumors of the Week

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.97K   //    10 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST

Image result for the undertaker sportskeeda
Possible bad news for WWE Universe regarding The Phenom

We are now fast approaching the Biggest Party of the Summer, one of WWE's 'big 4' PPVs - SummerSlam. With less than ten days and just one edition each of Raw and SmackDown Live left before the pay-per-view, the rumour mill has been working overtime.

Quite a number of matches have already been confirmed for the mega event, with more being teased by WWE and some superstars themselves. Many superstars currently sidelined due to injury are reportedly ready to return, while legends like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker are also supposedly set to return to WWE TV as well.

On Raw, we have seen Roman Reigns being cheered for the first time in quite a while, with Paul Heyman giving one of his best performances in a backstage interview this past week. Over on the blue brand, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have done well to make their feud seem extremely personal, while Randy Orton seems to have returned to his heelish best.

With all that in mind, lets have a look at the top rumours in the world of WWE from this past week.

#5 Reason why WWE is keen on hiring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

The Young Buck are one of the most sought after stars in the Independent Circuit
On their way to WWE

Word has been going around for quite some time now that WWE is indeed keen on hiring three of the best superstars on the independent scene right now - Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

However, according to CagesideSeats (as reported by Sportskeeda) there might be another reason behind WWE wanting to hire these stars. Apparently, the G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden during the WrestleMania 35 weekend is selling out very fast indeed, and WWE might be looking to curb this momentum by pulling in the top stars set to appear on the show. This way, the company will make sure that all attention is focused on its own shows, by stacking the card up with huge names.

How true this rumour is, we might never know. But one thing is for sure, and that is the fact that the WWE Universe will definitely go crazy if Omega or The Young Bucks do indeed sign with the company.

