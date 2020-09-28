WWE Clash of Champions: Star ratings for every match

WWE Clash of Champions came in with varying degrees of expectations. On the one night of the year where every WWE championship would be on the line, there was a card on tap that could either be described as intriguing or lackluster. This was a show going in viewed from two different sides of a coin.

Over on the WWE RAW side, the Red brand was coming off one of their weaker episodes of the year. Between the in-ring debut of RETRIBUTION and rehashing of feuds thought to be done, there were not many fans satisfied with the offering on WWE RAW.

Over on SmackDown, the show has been riding high since the return of the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. With Reigns' feud with his cousin Jey Uso at the helm, the WWE Universe was looking forward to a few of the matches on Friday nights heading into Clash of Champions.

Although many changes were announced due to some Superstars not being medically cleared, this PPV delivered one of the strongest shows of the WWE ThunderDome era and possibly of the year. In this article, we will give star ratings for every match at WWE Clash of Champions.

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles (Kickoff Show)

The WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff Show featured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match between champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defending against The Lucha House Party. Although Kalisto and Lance Dorado have been teasing dissension over the past few weeks on SmackDown, the two men worked well together here. Cesaro is always great in the ring, but this match highlighted a much more aggressive Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura was laying in the kicks and strikes, showing off a more motivated side to himself. His partnership with Cesaro has definitely revitalized his run here in WWE a bit. In the end, Cesaro and Nakamura got the win with a Swing into the Kinshasa for the win. This was a solid opener to the night that set the tone for the rest of WWE Clash of Champions.

Star Rating: ***