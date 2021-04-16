WWE News Roundup: Update on Ronda Rousey's return, popular stars released, The Miz's body transformation revealed (April 16, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Several WWE Superstars were surprisingly released lately.

Ronda Rousey spoke about her WWE return reports. Meanwhile, The Miz showed off his impressive body transformation on social media.

A former WWE Superstar revealed why he rejected an offer to return to the company in 2020. Another former talent talked about the infamous Crown Jewel flight delay incident from 2019.

In addition to a few other top stories, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#1 WWE release Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James, and many other stars

Several WWE Superstars were released after WrestleMania last year. This year, a few surprising names are mentioned in the list of releases. As of this writing, the following stars are no longer affiliated with WWE:

Samoa Joe Bo Dallas Chelsea Green Kalisto Mickie James Tucker Peyton Royce Billie Kay Mojo Rawley Wesley Blake

Some of these former WWE stars have also reacted to their respective releases on social media. Check out their reactions below:

Freedom baby!! — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 15, 2021

Looking forward to telling my story. — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 15, 2021

One door closes, another opens. Thank you to all who have help me along the way. Much love ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NjAdryd8C5 — Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) April 15, 2021

#2 Ronda Rousey talks about her potential WWE return

Earlier this month, WWE President Nick Khan said that Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey would return at some point in the future:

“Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

Rousey responded to Khan's comments during Table Talk with D-Von Dudley. She wants to return to WWE at her own convenience:

"I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody. I don't know [when I'll return]. When I feel like it. I'll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it [Laughs]."

Dudley also mentioned that he would like to produce one of Rousey's matches in the future. The former RAW Women's Champion replied positively:

"Now, I feel like I have enough pull to make a request. I keep thinking of some new stuff that I want to try."

Ronda Rousey last wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Lynch defeated Rousey and Flair at the event and became a double champion at the same time.

