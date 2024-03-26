We got another great episode of WWE RAW with the return of CM Punk as we head for WrestleMania XL.

Ricochet def. JD McDonagh

Candice LeRae def. Ivy Nile

Andrade def. Giovanni Vinci

Jey Uso def. Shinsuke Nakamura

CM Punk was seen in the arena before WWE RAW kicked off, with Cody Rodes making his entrance. Cody reminded us that we were in the final weeks before WrestleMania and that the time for the talk was over.

Rhodes added that Roman Reigns said a lot last week and earlier in Pat McAfee's show. Roman said he couldn't keep the promise he made about winning the title at WrestleMania XL.

Cody continued that it wasn't desperation on his part, he acts like a champ because the real champ is rarely there.

Expand Tweet

He said that Roman couldn't win the match alone and asked for the crowd's support in the tag match with Seth Rollins, which would secure his chances of winning the Universal title by keeping the Bloodline out of ringside. The Rock came out and whispered something in Cody's ear before leaving.

Expand Tweet

Backstage on RAW, The Rock was asked about what he said to Cody and he replied that we should ask Rhodes and not him.

The Judgement Day were in their clubhouse, and Balor was unhappy about JD and Dom being humiliated, but Damian got him to back off.

WWE RAW Results (March 25, 2024): JD McDonagh vs. Ricochet

Expand Tweet

McDonagh got some shots in early on before hitting a back suplex but Ricochet landed on his feet. Dominik showed up to run a distraction before Ricochet hit a huge dive to take JD out.

Back after a break on RAW, Ricochet took a Spanish Fly and a brainbuster before coming back with a Frankensteiner and the Recoil. Mysterio broke up the pin before JD countered the 450 splash. Mysterio was ejected from ringside after a third interruption and Ricochet came in with the shooting star press for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. JD McDonagh

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

CM Punk was out next and said that he had a lot of business to take care of and that it was good to be back in Chicago for RAW. He said that he would be at WrestleMania and that he was not medically cleared but still wanted to be there.

Expand Tweet

People had suggested to Punk that he host WrestleMania or be a guest referee before mentioning Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, two guys who can't stop talking about him. He hadn't said anything about them on the internet because he wanted to do this in person.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre came out and paced the entrance ramp before Punk called him an internet troll. Drew joked that for being straight edge, Punk spent an awful lot of time in rehab.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre added that his hatred for Punk inspired him to train harder and the latter wanted him to step in the ring but Drew was afraid that it would jeopardize his WrestleMania title match.

Expand Tweet

Punk laid down in the ring to prove that he wasn't a threat before Drew took a seat on the announce desk. Punk taunted Drew for a bit before Seth Rollins came out. Punk was not pleased to see Rollins who got in his face and called CM and Drew children before asking the crowd if Punk should be on commentary.

Expand Tweet

The crowd chanted 'referee' and Rollins reminded them that Punk's counting arm was broken. Seth added that he didn't care about Punk or that he was going to be there at 'Mania as long as he stayed out of his way.

Expand Tweet

CM said that he had made up his mind to be on the commentary team for the big night before a brawl broke out. Rollins took Drew out with a superkick before hitting the stomp as Punk walked out.

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura was backstage and said that he would turn Jey Uso's dream match with his brother into a nightmare.

Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile on WWE RAW

Nile got a big spinebuster and some elbows early on before hitting LeRae with a vertical suplex. LeRae came back with some shots off the apron and faked a knee injury, asking Indi to hit Ivy with a cheap shot but Hartwell refused to do so. Candice managed to still roll Ivy up off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Candice LeRae def. Ivy Nile

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

DIY vs. The New Day on WWE RAW

Awesome Truth were on commentary for the match and things kicked off with Ciampa and Kofi in the ring before tags were made and Gargano came for some double-team moves.

Woods came and the New Day hit double dropkicks before both of them were sent outside. Gargano hit a dive on the New Day before Judgment Day came out and attacked DIY, ending the match.

Result: D.N.F

The brawl continued as the match ended and The Miz joined the fight before Judgment Day spotted Truth as well and chased after him. Priest and Balor tossed Truth in the ring and hit the Razor's Edge and the Coupe de Grace for the win.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

Gunther was in a backstage interview and said that Sami Zayn's words were empty and he didn't believe Zayn could win at WrestleMania or against Bronson Reed tonight.

Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci on WWE RAW

Vinci was sent outside early on before Andrade hit a big moonsault. Back in the ring, Andrade tried for the three amigos but Vinci countered it with a clothesline before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Andrade got a big elbow strike and hit his new finisher The Message for the win.

Result: Andrade def. Giovanni Vinci

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

Rhea Ripley was out next and called out Becky Lynch, accusing her of not focusing on the upcoming WrestleMania title match. Becky came out and said that Rhea barely competes on RAW and that that wasn't Lynch's idea of being a champ.

Expand Tweet

Becky added that the champ was supposed to defend her title every week before Rhea called her a cockroach. Rhea brought up Becky's daughter and Lynch got emotional and said that none of this was a joke for her.

Expand Tweet

The two had a staredown in the ring before Dominik came in between and Becky took her out. A brawl broke out and Rhea sent Becky into the post before checking on Dom.

Expand Tweet

Rhea and Dom were retreating when Becky came back with a dive and continued to attack both of them before being dragged away by officials.

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Reed got some strikes in early on but was sent outside before Sami hit a big dive over the ropes. Back in the ring, Reed was back in control and hit a strike so hard that Sami fell out of the ring.

Reed got a big dive from the apron before Sami came back with some chops. Gunther came out and distraction allowed Reed to hit a big move and dodge the Blue Thunder Bomb.

Sami took a brainbuster for a near fall before going for the Helluva Kick. Gunther caused another distraction causing Sami to miss the kick before Reed got a senton and hit the Tsunami for the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Sami Zayn

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Backstage, Jey Uso accepted Shinsuke Nakamura's challenge when Solo Sikoa and then Jimmy Uso showed up beside him. Solo looked on menacingly as Jimmy said 'No Yeet' and left.

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

Nakamura set Jey up in the corner and hit the running knees to the gut before Uso fell outside the ring. Jey came back with some kicks and an uppercut before Nakamura took him down with the knee to the back of the head.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa showed up at ringside and Cody and Rollins came out to defend Jey. Rollins sent Solo into the ringpost and into the crowd before Drew came in as well and dropped Seth with a DDT on the floor. In the ring, Jey got a big shot off the ropes and hit a spear for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Expand Tweet

Grade: A

Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes were still fighting backstage and Solo joined in before the Rock joined in as well. The Rock taunted Cody and hit him with trash cans, tools from a toolbox and sent him into barricades.

Expand Tweet

The Rock dragged Cody out onto the parking lot in the rain before tossing him into the side of a tour bus. He said that it didn't have to be like this, as Cody bled from his forehead, and that this was the result of Rhodes running his mouth.

Expand Tweet

Dwayne took out a belt and wiped Cody's blood on it before saying that The Rock was going to teach him about 'hard times' more than his dad did. He tossed Cody into the bus once more before RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet