WWE SummerSlam 2022: 3 Superstars who could turn heel and 3 who could babyface

WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam 2022 Premium Live Event is set to have every fan on the edge of their seat. Numerous championships will be on the line, with the superstars giving it everything they got to get their hands on the gold.

With high-profile matches comes the chances of other exciting prospects such as heel and babyface turns. Several superstars going into SummerSlam are in desperate need of a character change. Now that the creative team of WWE is potentially revolutionizing, it would be interesting to see if a superstar’s direction would change or not.

We can only speculate on the expected character changes. On this list, we will look at three superstars who could turn heel and three who could babyface at SummerSlam 2022.

#3. Angelo Dawkins turns heel after yet another controversial loss

Angelo Dawkins might become a villain at SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns is highly likely to defeat Brock Lesnar in the upcoming Last Man Standing match. If this is the case, it is quite likely that The Usos will also retain their tag titles against The Street Profits. WWE is capitalizing on the domination of The Bloodline and the same might continue following SummerSlam 2022.

This ain't good news for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. They had a brilliant match against Jimmy and Jey Uso, but lost in a controversial manner at Money in the Bank. Possibilities of the same result are high as Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the upcoming tag-team bout. The WWE Hall of Famer has a history rife with controversies.

This frustrating outcome might result in a split. Dawkins is likely the one to turn heel, as Ford has more preference from the crowd. The two might end up in a feud based on blaming each other for yet another loss.

#3. The Miz and Logan Paul perform a double-turn

The Miz turned on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. After a solid performance against The Mysterios, the A-Lister cheap-shotted Paul from behind. This betrayal was the catalyst which has now led to their clash at SummerSlam 2022.

Paul has never been the same ever since his arrival in WWE. He was welcomed with a Stunner from Kevin Owens, got booed by the fans, and his tag-team partner turned on him at The Grandest Stage of them All. It is only a matter of time before the good-guy facade breaks and he allows hatred to consume him. This could lead to a very compelling double turn. He might turn heel on Miz during or after the match.

This would mark the former WWE Champion as a babyface on RAW. Every character change that The A-Lister brings with him opens new opportunities for exciting feuds. Logan Paul in a babyface role is getting stale. Now that Vince McMahon is not in charge of creative control, WWE might experiment with the YouTuber as a heel while The Miz becomes a face.

#2. Dominik Mysterio turns heel and joins The Judgement Day

Dominik Mysterio did accept the offer to join The Judgement Day

The Judgment Day has been preying on Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks. The latter even agreed to join the villainous stable as long as they spared his father, Rey Mysterio. However, he was met with a chair shot by Damian Priest, seemingly ending all possibilities of a partnership.

WWE has announced a tag-team match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2022. The Judgment Day has vowed that the fall of Mysterios is nigh and it could be so from a shocking betrayal. Dominik will turn heel on his father, making him purposely lose the match, before joining his opponents.

This could turn out to be an elaborate plan by The Judgment Day all along. They wanted to test the loyalty of their potential new member after Dom had accepted their offer on RAW. The grand stage of SummerSlam 2022 could be the perfect time for The Judgment Day to celebrate the entry of their new member.

#2. Becky Lynch turns face at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Bianca Belair could bring a change in Becky Lynch's heel persona

Bianca Belair ended Becky Lynch’s dream run as RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania this year. However, the previous year’s SummerSlam witnessed Big Time Becks stun the audience by defeating Bianca in less than a minute. The two rivals are set to clash again, with both having equally strong chances of winning at SummerSlam 2022.

The odds are slightly in favor of Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE might retain her title with another dominating display. This could cause Becky Lynch to finally acknowledge her opponent’s supremacy and maybe even shake hands with her. The sudden change in personality and her congratulatory behavior would mark her babyface turn.

WWE fans never truly hated Big Time Becks, no matter how hard she tried to portray herself as a villain. She has the personality of a crowd-favorite and even her uplifting theme reflects the same. Zelina Vega’s potential return to WWE might fill in the gaps for the vacant spot of a heel in RAW. She would then start feuding with Becky Lynch straightway for a shot at the title, unless the former champion decides to take a break before properly kicking off her next run as a babyface.

#1. Ronda Rousey goes extreme and turns heel on Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey's aggressive instincts might take over at SummerSlam 2022

Liv Morgan snatched the win from a precarious position against Ronda Rousey, earlier at Money in the Bank. It was not a dominating victory by the new champion and she almost messed up the MITB cash-in. WWE gave Ronda a rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The Rowdy One is arguably better suited to win the title. However, if the new champion proves to be a major threat, Ronda might go beyond the limits to inflict punishment on her opponent. She might just snap and even break Liv Morgan’s limbs with a submission move to get her way.

WWE @WWE



@RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown "At #SummerSlam , you're going to learn that challenging for the title, is a whole lot easier than defending it." "At #SummerSlam, you're going to learn that challenging for the title, is a whole lot easier than defending it." @RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown https://t.co/cqaW3PCsYH

This would be in stark contrast to her past kindness, signifying her heel turn to obtain the title. Moreover, a brutal attack on the ever-popular Liv Morgan after the culmination of the match would signify The Baddest Woman on the Planet living up to her name.

Ronda Rousey is the epitome of a heel due to her fierce and intimidating nature. WWE might utilize that side and pit her against Liv once more, this time benefiting from the traditional heel against babyface logic. A returning Charlotte Flair could be added to the mix. She would provide much-needed layers to the Liv-Ronda feud, which might naturally become stale after some time.

#1. The Usos turn face on Roman Reigns

SummerSlam 2022 might witness the breaking of The Bloodline

The Usos are the favorites to win against The Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022. Their aerial combination is arguably the best in the tag-team division. Moreover, if things go south, Roman Reigns will always come to their aid. However, what if The Street Profits are able to overcome all odds?

The fall of The Bloodline could possibly begin after The Usos cease to be The Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It would be quite a shock to Jimmy and Jey, who have been in Cloud 9 ever since their win against RK-Bro. They might even blame the "incompetence" of Roman Reigns for their defeat, while also becoming jealous of The Head of the Table's glory.

This will lead to a dramatic end to the main event for the audience in Nashville, Tennessee at Summerslam 2022. The Usos would turn face on Roman Reigns, ambushing him during his match against Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate can capitalize on the help and defeat The Tribal Chief for the world title, while the exultant crowd is shocked beyond belief by the climax.

Mr Money in the Bank Theory can also join the fray. It would be exciting to see who comes out on top if he cashes in his briefcase against Reigns or Lensar. A brawl between the four superstars could possibly result in a shock victory by Theory. The company is already pushing him for the heights and he might become the youngest WWE Champion in history.

